Your Weekly Horoscope: July 12-18, 2023

June 22-July 22

On the 17th, there will be a new moon in your sign, which makes this a very emo, but also fertile, week for you, Moonchild. The practice of finding equilibrium within yourself is not rooted in determining certainties. It is a practice of being gently present with whatever is in the moment. You don’t need to know “what to do” or what will happen next in order to stay aligned with the best parts of yourself in the here and now.

July 23-Aug. 22

This week is likely to kick up some interpersonal struggles. When problems arise, as they often do, the goal is not to prove yourself or win the argument. In these moments, it’s important that you reflect on what’s true for you in tandem with striving to understand the impact your actions have had (and whether they matched your intentions or not). Learn from your present circumstances so that you can make choices that reflect your very best parts, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When you allow anxiety and restless thinking to drive you, it just leads to more restlessness and anxiety. This is the perfect time to create a gratitude list and generally point your attention in the direction of what is working, what you do have, and where there is flow in your life. This isn’t meant to be a way of ignoring your problems, but it can be an additional lens over what isn’t working. Having a more balanced perspective will support you in coping in healthy ways, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Dream big, Libra! You are on call to explore all that is possible and the nuances of what you desire. Gather up your energy, and get going. The new moon on the 17th will be particularly important for you to plant seeds and actively engage with new beginnings, no matter how small or big. You don’t need to play it safe or stick to your trusted routines; take a chance this week!

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

People may sometimes read you as bummed out or intense when you’re actually just ruminating. You are able to access deep emotions and penetrating perspectives, and the need to spend time alone with yourself is perfectly healthy and normal. This is one of those times when you likely need to turn within right before you put yourself out there. Don’t allow what works for other people to distract you from what you need for your own well-being and process, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Sometimes when you feel low, the only thing you’re meant to do is carve out some space to be alone and sort through your messy feelings. This week is a bad time for weaving theories or looking for explanations. Instead, do your best to tune in to your emotions and support whatever you find there. When you feel more grounded, you’ll be able to come up with strategies, but for now, your best move is to show yourself some tender loving care, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you’re feeling confused and anxious, it’s important that you don’t go on the defensive, Capricorn. An anxious mind is often a sign that you need to get grounded, not an invitation to chase all the details of your fixations and fears! This week’s new moon in your solar relationship house is likely to stimulate an identity crisis in response to your relationships. Do your best to respond with integrity, care, and equanimity—even if your first reactions are very different than that.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Your relationships may be in a bit of a rocky place this week, but it’s important that you don’t let it throw you off your centre. This isn’t a puzzle that you need to put together or a problem you need to fix. Tend to your foundations so that you can engage with the people and situations that you care about in ways that accurately reflect how you feel. Bumps in the road are just pointing to what needs your attention, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

When you prioritize the opinions, perspectives, moods, and needs of others over your own, you run into trouble. It’s not egotistical to identify and centre your own perspective first. And while we’re on the subject, being egotistical is not inherently bad in all situations. Get in alignment with yourself so that you can sort through the noise to figure out what helps versus what hurts.

March 21-April 19

This week’s astrology is likely to trigger you in some pretty big ways, so first and foremost, it’s important that you allow yourself to be vulnerable. It’s not a sign of weakness—it’s just a sign of your humanity. If you’re going to engage in power struggles, make sure you’re clear about what you’re fighting for. Don’t let your ego drive you to prioritize what you’re fighting against, dear Aries.

April 20-May 20

Trust your gut, Taurus. This week’s new moon will bring with it an opportunity for you to develop greater clarity or the motivation to act based on the clarity you already have. You don’t need to have all the answers to be well-informed, and things don’t need to be perfect in order for them to be perfect for where you’re at. Show up for your goals and dreams one well-intentioned action at a time.

May 21-June 21

It’s not just about what you do—it’s about how you do it. This week, you may have given yourself a gift or set yourself free from a limiting belief or dynamic that has been holding you back, and that is a wonderful thing, Twin Star. The problem arises when you waste too much energy by looking over your shoulder instead of being present. Invest in yourself, and as an extension of that, invest in the people, places, and things that you care most deeply about.

