Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The new moon in your sign on the 12th is likely to kick up a lot, Sagittarius. Excitement, passion, defensiveness, and even (potentially) drama are on the menu for this once-a-year astrological event. Do your best to centre freedom, authenticity, and honesty, even if you don’t know how others will react. It’s far more important that you show all the way up than it is to get the results you want immediately.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Don’t let your fear of conflict stop you from taking a stand for what you believe in. You don’t need to identify yourself, your actions, or your goals in response to anything or anyone. Instead, find motivation (and even identity) in what you are moving towards—in what you are centring in your heart, mind, and behaviour. No one ever said freedom was free, but it sure is worth prioritizing whenever you can, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

When you are too attached to your thoughts or too fixated on achieving specific outcomes, you orient yourself towards burnout, Aquarius. This week will require you to tap into the vulnerability that you feel about things moving slowly. You’ve got to let go of control, and that’s not going to make you feel particularly good in the short term. It will absolutely help you down the road.

Feb. 19-March 20

This is an excellent time for you to trust yourself, Pisces. You are likely to be gifted sparks of inspiration this New Moon week. Allow yourself to get excited about ideas, to fill up on possibility, and to even plant seeds in your life or the world. Just don’t push yourself past the point where you can energetically stay present. You don’t need to burn yourself out for the things that you care about, no matter how excited you get.

March 21-April 19

Let people love you, Aries. This week, you may be feeling burnt out, exhausted, or beat down by circumstances that are outside of your control. If you don’t let the people closest to you know what’s going on, they won’t be able to show up for you in the ways that they actually want to. Let others in, even when you’re having a hard time, because the healthiest relationships are there for the good and the bad.

April 20-May 20

It’s no secret that you don’t like being rushed, but this week, it’s important that you find a way to keep pace with the things happening around you. You are going to have to concede control, at least a little bit, in order to achieve the things you really want. This means you may not know what’s around the corner for you just yet, and as uncomfortable as that may be, it’s not bad. Have faith in your ability to rise to the occasion, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

A perfectionist attitude will lead you to emotional distress and a lot of wasted energy. This week, your best bet is to consider the big picture of what needs doing and sacrifice small losses and setbacks for the greater good of that. The greatest freedom that you can have is happiness or peace with where you’re at; don’t let perfect be the enemy of good, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

If you allow your defenses or impulses to drive you to act inconsiderately, it’ll backfire on you this week. Before you send that email, sit on it. Before you DM that person who annoyed you, sit on it. Before you tell your bestie something bothersome that your other bestie did, sit with it. Don’t confuse something you want to get off your chest with the actual thing you want other people to hear, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s difficult to stay the course when it feels like you’re not getting where you want to go. The truth is that there are times when, if we got what we wanted, we would not be very happy. Do your best to stay present with your desires and emotions, Leo. There are so many things you want for the future, but what makes things okay right now? Things don’t have to be perfect in order for them to be right on time.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

There are so many things in life that are annoying, difficult, or that you just don’t want to do. This week it’s important that you focus on what you do want to do! Apply your attention and energy towards the things that spark excitement within you, Virgo. It’s also a great time to start a gratitude journal. Basically, devote your attention to the dynamics and situations that fill you up and help you let go of what holds you back.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Your relationships need extra TLC this week. It’s time for you to step up and implement a policy of “show, don’t tell.” In other words, let people know what you feel about them through your actions and not just your words. Hold and manage your own boundaries instead of just reciting them to the people you care about. You can’t control anything but how you show up, so you may as well tell the truth with your whole chest, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This is a time of major transformation for you, and it may be hard to know who or what to trust. What you need now is not stability but instead clarity about what you’re willing to consent to. Don’t lose track of your agency when your emotions become overwhelming. That’s when you need to return to your centre. Remember who you are, and identify how you are willing to engage with the people and situations around you.

