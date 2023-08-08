Your Weekly Horoscope: August 9 – 15, 2023

As valuable as other people’s opinions are, sometimes you need to stop taking in data, and just sit with your own truth and all that you’ve learned. And then make a choice.

July 23-Aug. 22

As paradoxical as it sounds, if you release control and attachment, the more control you will actually feel. This is because control is ultimately an illusion. It may make you feel safe in the short term, but it can come at the expense of your long term peace. Strive to be emotionally present and responsible to whatever comes up for you. As simple as that sounds, it’s all you need to do this week, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

As valuable as other people’s opinions are, sometimes you need to stop taking in data, and just sit with your own truth and all that you’ve learned. And then make a choice. This week you may feel hesitant to trust yourself, or you may be caught up in comparing yourself to other people. Don’t waste your precious energy! Do what you need to do to quiet external noise, and just trust yourself, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The most direct path is not always the best one. Your logical mind may tell you that the way forward should be simple, but the heart knows that straight lines are not always the way. Stay present with your emotions this week, Libra. They may take you down a more winding path, but it’s where you’re going anyways. Strive to be honest with yourself and others about where you’re at so that you can mobilize with presence instead of rushing towards answers.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Many people believe that boundaries are about saying no, but they’re actually about establishing clarity around what you can and can’t do in a healthy way. This week, the most important thing is to identify exactly that. It’s not only an act of self care, but it’s also a way for you to invest in the long-term success of all of your relationships. Showing up for yourself and others is a practice that you don’t need to get perfect, but one that does require your ongoing commitment.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or anxious, you’re right on time, Sagittarius! The tempo of events is running high, and if you try to meet it, you’re likely to feel burnt out pretty quickly. You are being tested around how well you know yourself—and your corresponding ability to pace yourself psychologically, emotionally, and physically through whatever you’re doing. The more willing and able you are to let go of control and sit in stillness, the easier life will be for you this week.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You’re changing, and as you do, you’re going to have to deal with your self-esteem and ego, Capricorn. Whether your tendency is that your ego is too big or too small, it’s time for you to do a system update. We all know that you can cope with reality, but can you trust yourself to be the narrator of what is true for you? The answer to that requires that you have a well-adjusted relationship to self-worth. Work on things from the inside out this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There are so many possibilities that it’s hard to pick one and bring your all to it. This week, your capacity to see multiple pathways can devolve in to anxiety if you’re not careful. The best thing that you can do is practice having healthy boundaries within your own thinking. Stay present with whatever is most heartfelt for you, and trust in your ability to plan for a future that is better than where you are now, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

You have a beautiful capacity for exploring and expanding in ways that take imagination, and that is a beautiful thing. This week, it’s important that you challenge yourself to think about what’s possible without losing track of where you’re starting from and how your own change impacts the people close to you. As you reach for the best of what’s possible in the future, tend to the realities of all that is in the present, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Things may not be as you wish they were—but that doesn’t mean that they’re bad. If you can get out of your own way enough to see what is working, you’ll be better equipped to handle what isn’t. You can’t control other people, circumstances, and so many other things. What you can control is how you choose to hold and respond to those things. Prioritize what you have agency over, and do it in a healthy way this week, Aries.

April 20-May 20

There’s a lot of nervy energy in the world this week, and it may have you feeling distracted or anxious. As frustrating as that might be, there is some good that can come from it. This is a good time for change, Taurus. Be open to having your circumstances inspire you to revise or redesign. Explore opportunities and options that you’ve been previously closed off to. Instead of fighting to keep things the same, work with the energy in your life.

May 21-June 21

We humans have a terrible habit of recoiling from challenging situations and upsetting emotions, but this week it is the very things that hurt your feelings that most need your attention and care. Do your best to get grounded in the here and now so that you can be present for what isn’t working. Assess what’s most important to you within these challenges and how it’s most appropriate to engage. Focus less on getting the answers and more on clarifying the questions this week.

June 22-July 22

Don’t let your anxieties stop you from doing what you feel is right. This week, you may be feeling sad, upset, or even defensive, and that can put you in a reactionary place. Do your best to align with your own agency so that you can act in ways that reflect what’s true for you. This will serve you much better than defending against (real or imagined!) pressure from others. If you’ve got to make a choice, be the tortoise and not the hare, Moonchild.

