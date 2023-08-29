Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 30 – September 5, 2023

Instead of shutting down or getting defensive, strive to be curious about your own reactions. What do they tell you about yourself?

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Between the full moon in your relationship house and Mercury, your ruling planet, retrograde in your sign, you’re likely to be in an introspective frame of mind this week. Give yourself the space to turn your energy inward, and tend to the things that are most important to you, Virgo. If you are trying to make changes, do your best to approach matters with the energy of adaptability and a good deal of patience.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s important that you trust your intuition this week, and that may require you to source other people’s opinions a little bit less than you typically would. Getting grounded in your own body and the present moment will support you in sorting through your instincts, insecurities, hopes, and fears to make sense of it all. Invest in your relationship with your insides as a foundation for trusting yourself, Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week, it’s really important that you stay open-minded, Scorpio. You may find yourself struggling with anxious thinking or a fixation on what isn’t really working or what you fear may go sideways on you. Do your best to explore what’s possible in an affirmative way. This doesn’t require that you’re a Pollyanna; you can be honest with yourself, while also pursuing your own capacity to participate with your whole heart.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The heaviness of the August 30th full moon may kick up some old issues or things that you are uncomfortably self-conscious about. Instead of shutting down or getting defensive, strive to be curious about your own reactions. What do they tell you about yourself? It’s time to consider and explore how you cope with events in your life as well as your own emotions, Sagittarius.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s time to let go, Capricorn. Full moons are always a time for release, and this one features your ruling planet, Saturn, pretty heavily. While this may feel stressful to you, the real work you’re meant to be doing is that of establishing boundaries. Identify what’s true for you, what you can and can’t do in a healthy way, and how to best express that clarity. Remember, it’s your job to maintain your boundaries. And that job doesn’t belong to anybody else.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Don’t be so impatient to convert your ideas and desires into things that you miss out on what’s happening in the present. There’s much that is out of your control, and you may have a lot of stressors on your plate, but this is an important week for you to train your thinking towards all that you have to be grateful for, Aquarius. By over-fixating on what you don’t yet have, you can get into a rut that creates a failure of imagination.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

The August 30th full moon in your sign is an opportunity for you to get real with yourself, even if it’s hard. How you talk to yourself and manage your self-care as well as how you show up in your intimate relationships with others is not only a reflection on you, but it also has big consequences in your life. Do your best to cultivate acceptance for what is so that you can figure out where to devote the bulk of your attention next, Pisces.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

Trying to force things forward can work for you sometimes, but this isn’t one of those times, Aries. This week, if you let go of trying so hard to make things happen, you’ll find that possibilities start to unfold. Allow for a more balanced approach, taking account of your goals, your emotional needs, and your circumstances. In doing so, you’ll create space for both your priorities and the things that spark excitement for you.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

This week’s full moon may have you feeling a little exhausted or turned around, and that’s okay. Try to carve out some time for rest and for tending to basics, like doing the dishes, folding your laundry, that kind of thing. As you prioritize these or other fundamentals of self-care, you will find you’ll feel more resilient about your ability to cope with the bigger things. Take it one step at a time, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Your ruling planet, Mercury, has gone retrograde, and it’s likely to make you feel a little scrambled. Nurture yourself through stress, and restore healthy emotional boundaries within and with others this week, Twin Star. This may require you to be more intentional about how you speak to yourself and even with whom you spend time. You don’t need to be able to predict what comes next to gracefully align with what’s true for you in the here and now.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This week, you may find yourself confronted with some heavy feelings. While they might not be great to experience, there’s a reason for them. This is a time to ask yourself some tough questions and to be honest about where you’re at—and how you got here. This isn’t a time for being harsh with yourself or anyone else, though. Instead, use your agency to take responsibility for how you’re living and how it is or isn’t working at this time.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Even though Venus stations direct in your sign this week, you may still find yourself pretty stressed out. If you continue looking externally for explanations and answers, you’ll likely experience more and more agitation. Keep your attention focused on your own feelings, thoughts, and actions so that you can leverage your agency to make the most of where you’re at. Then point yourself towards where you want to be.

