Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Between the full moon in your relationship house and Mercury, your ruling planet, retrograde in your sign, you’re likely to be in an introspective frame of mind this week. Give yourself the space to turn your energy inward, and tend to the things that are most important to you, Virgo. If you are trying to make changes, do your best to approach matters with the energy of adaptability and a good deal of patience.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

It’s important that you trust your intuition this week, and that may require you to source other people’s opinions a little bit less than you typically would. Getting grounded in your own body and the present moment will support you in sorting through your instincts, insecurities, hopes, and fears to make sense of it all. Invest in your relationship with your insides as a foundation for trusting yourself, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week, it’s really important that you stay open-minded, Scorpio. You may find yourself struggling with anxious thinking or a fixation on what isn’t really working or what you fear may go sideways on you. Do your best to explore what’s possible in an affirmative way. This doesn’t require that you’re a Pollyanna; you can be honest with yourself, while also pursuing your own capacity to participate with your whole heart.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The heaviness of the August 30th full moon may kick up some old issues or things that you are uncomfortably self-conscious about. Instead of shutting down or getting defensive, strive to be curious about your own reactions. What do they tell you about yourself? It’s time to consider and explore how you cope with events in your life as well as your own emotions, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It’s time to let go, Capricorn. Full moons are always a time for release, and this one features your ruling planet, Saturn, pretty heavily. While this may feel stressful to you, the real work you’re meant to be doing is that of establishing boundaries. Identify what’s true for you, what you can and can’t do in a healthy way, and how to best express that clarity. Remember, it’s your job to maintain your boundaries. And that job doesn’t belong to anybody else.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Don’t be so impatient to convert your ideas and desires into things that you miss out on what’s happening in the present. There’s much that is out of your control, and you may have a lot of stressors on your plate, but this is an important week for you to train your thinking towards all that you have to be grateful for, Aquarius. By over-fixating on what you don’t yet have, you can get into a rut that creates a failure of imagination.

Feb. 19-March 20

The August 30th full moon in your sign is an opportunity for you to get real with yourself, even if it’s hard. How you talk to yourself and manage your self-care as well as how you show up in your intimate relationships with others is not only a reflection on you, but it also has big consequences in your life. Do your best to cultivate acceptance for what is so that you can figure out where to devote the bulk of your attention next, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

Trying to force things forward can work for you sometimes, but this isn’t one of those times, Aries. This week, if you let go of trying so hard to make things happen, you’ll find that possibilities start to unfold. Allow for a more balanced approach, taking account of your goals, your emotional needs, and your circumstances. In doing so, you’ll create space for both your priorities and the things that spark excitement for you.

April 20-May 20

This week’s full moon may have you feeling a little exhausted or turned around, and that’s okay. Try to carve out some time for rest and for tending to basics, like doing the dishes, folding your laundry, that kind of thing. As you prioritize these or other fundamentals of self-care, you will find you’ll feel more resilient about your ability to cope with the bigger things. Take it one step at a time, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Your ruling planet, Mercury, has gone retrograde, and it’s likely to make you feel a little scrambled. Nurture yourself through stress, and restore healthy emotional boundaries within and with others this week, Twin Star. This may require you to be more intentional about how you speak to yourself and even with whom you spend time. You don’t need to be able to predict what comes next to gracefully align with what’s true for you in the here and now.

June 22-July 22

This week, you may find yourself confronted with some heavy feelings. While they might not be great to experience, there’s a reason for them. This is a time to ask yourself some tough questions and to be honest about where you’re at—and how you got here. This isn’t a time for being harsh with yourself or anyone else, though. Instead, use your agency to take responsibility for how you’re living and how it is or isn’t working at this time.

July 23-Aug. 22

Even though Venus stations direct in your sign this week, you may still find yourself pretty stressed out. If you continue looking externally for explanations and answers, you’ll likely experience more and more agitation. Keep your attention focused on your own feelings, thoughts, and actions so that you can leverage your agency to make the most of where you’re at. Then point yourself towards where you want to be.

