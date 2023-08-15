Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 16 – 22, 2023

Trying and failing is far better than doing nothing. It’s also far better than doing the same old thing and staying stuck.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

In order to be a good leader in your life—whether that’s by guiding others or taking charge of where you go and how you get there—requires balanced inner resources. Identifying tasks and challenges, engaging with them effectively, and supporting and nurturing yourself and others through the process are all equally important. This week, devote care and effort in equal parts to the things that are important to you, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When you find yourself getting too fixated on an idea, that’s exactly when you need to take a pause. This week you are likely to be feeling restless to get things sorted but also not exactly ready to make major moves. Trust your gut, not your anxieties. It’s far better to do things right the first time than to create a situation where you have to go back and fix them, especially when those things involve other people. Act with care, Virgo.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’re feeling anxious, that’s your system’s way of saying that you’re overwhelmed, burdened, and in need of some support. Avoid reacting defensively or trying to power through upset or nervous thoughts and feelings this week, Libra. Talk to people you trust, and give yourself the opportunity for the rest and repose that you need. Tend to your emotions and regain your equilibrium.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you don’t fully know what you want or need, it’s okay to slow down and check in with yourself this very retrograde season, Scorpio. In honour of retrograde, follow the rule of words that start with re’s, and do some reflecting. You’re driven to get to the next stage, but don’t allow that to stop you from fully exploring this one. You deserve to take the space and time you need to explore not only your desires but also your feelings and needs.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Sometimes the best way to push forward is by pulling back. This week, you don’t need to push yourself in order to advance your interests. I mean, that may not be true in every situation, but at its core, what you need now is to sit with your instincts and your anxieties and listen to what’s happening within you. In this way, you will be able to best navigate your own inner landscape and effectively deal with the things that are important to you.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you get fixated on what isn’t really working or who’s to blame, you’re not totally present with what is. Inevitably, you end up losing precious time and energy. This week, it’s important that you show up and stay in the moment, even if you’re tempted to create or chase stories about how you got here and why. The best you can do is cope with whatever’s on your plate with empathy, patience, and fortitude, Capricorn.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Your ruling planet is making a ruckus, and you may be feeling a little unhinged. While it’s true that you need to make some meaningful changes, your focus should be on the meaningful part. You don’t need a lateral change, Aquarius. Instead, make moves that move you toward a richer and more authentic life. Take a break from trying to power through, and sit with what actually needs your care and presence this week.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

Your relationship to fear is an important one for you to explore, especially with Saturn’s ongoing transit through your sign. Being able to stay present when you feel frightened is powerful because it enables you to explore and assess whether what you’re feeling is the wisdom of prudence or the result of anxiety. Being able to tell the difference between the two will empower you to know how to best respond to those feelings.

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

Things may not be as you wish they were—but that doesn’t mean that they’re bad. If you can get out of your own way enough to see what is working, you’ll be better equipped to handle what isn’t. You can’t control other people, circumstances, and so many other things. What you can control is how you choose to hold and respond to those things. Prioritize what you have agency over, and do it in a healthy way this week, Aries.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It’s time to take a chance, Taurus, and in order to do that you’re going to need to let go of control. As scary as it can be to take risks, trying and failing is far better than doing nothing. It’s also far better than doing the same old thing and staying stuck, never discovering what could be. When it comes to the things and people that you love, this isn’t the time to hold back. Embrace what you love with both hands, even when it’s scary.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Bring your A game this week, Twin Star. This is the time for you to be pouring your heart and hopes into the things that you do by devoting the time and energy that you’re capable of. This isn’t the time to rely on your habits or to allow yourself to slip into reactive patterns. Pour your heart into the big picture of your needs. You’ll not only feel better, but you’ll also be investing in the quality of your life.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This week it is all about boundaries for you. Whether you need to honour the intention that you set out for yourself or follow through with the needs, limits, or promises that you’ve articulated to others, it’s important that you do what you say you’re going to do. If you can’t carry out your intentions, then you may need to adjust your expectations and promises. Either way, it’s time to pony up, Moonchild.

