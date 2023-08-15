Your Weekly Horoscope: August 16 – 22, 2023

Trying and failing is far better than doing nothing. It’s also far better than doing the same old thing and staying stuck.

July 23-Aug. 22

In order to be a good leader in your life—whether that’s by guiding others or taking charge of where you go and how you get there—requires balanced inner resources. Identifying tasks and challenges, engaging with them effectively, and supporting and nurturing yourself and others through the process are all equally important. This week, devote care and effort in equal parts to the things that are important to you, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

When you find yourself getting too fixated on an idea, that’s exactly when you need to take a pause. This week you are likely to be feeling restless to get things sorted but also not exactly ready to make major moves. Trust your gut, not your anxieties. It’s far better to do things right the first time than to create a situation where you have to go back and fix them, especially when those things involve other people. Act with care, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’re feeling anxious, that’s your system’s way of saying that you’re overwhelmed, burdened, and in need of some support. Avoid reacting defensively or trying to power through upset or nervous thoughts and feelings this week, Libra. Talk to people you trust, and give yourself the opportunity for the rest and repose that you need. Tend to your emotions and regain your equilibrium.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

If you don’t fully know what you want or need, it’s okay to slow down and check in with yourself this very retrograde season, Scorpio. In honour of retrograde, follow the rule of words that start with re’s, and do some reflecting. You’re driven to get to the next stage, but don’t allow that to stop you from fully exploring this one. You deserve to take the space and time you need to explore not only your desires but also your feelings and needs.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Sometimes the best way to push forward is by pulling back. This week, you don’t need to push yourself in order to advance your interests. I mean, that may not be true in every situation, but at its core, what you need now is to sit with your instincts and your anxieties and listen to what’s happening within you. In this way, you will be able to best navigate your own inner landscape and effectively deal with the things that are important to you.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you get fixated on what isn’t really working or who’s to blame, you’re not totally present with what is. Inevitably, you end up losing precious time and energy. This week, it’s important that you show up and stay in the moment, even if you’re tempted to create or chase stories about how you got here and why. The best you can do is cope with whatever’s on your plate with empathy, patience, and fortitude, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Your ruling planet is making a ruckus, and you may be feeling a little unhinged. While it’s true that you need to make some meaningful changes, your focus should be on the meaningful part. You don’t need a lateral change, Aquarius. Instead, make moves that move you toward a richer and more authentic life. Take a break from trying to power through, and sit with what actually needs your care and presence this week.

Feb. 19-March 20

Your relationship to fear is an important one for you to explore, especially with Saturn’s ongoing transit through your sign. Being able to stay present when you feel frightened is powerful because it enables you to explore and assess whether what you’re feeling is the wisdom of prudence or the result of anxiety. Being able to tell the difference between the two will empower you to know how to best respond to those feelings.

March 21-April 19

Things may not be as you wish they were—but that doesn’t mean that they’re bad. If you can get out of your own way enough to see what is working, you’ll be better equipped to handle what isn’t. You can’t control other people, circumstances, and so many other things. What you can control is how you choose to hold and respond to those things. Prioritize what you have agency over, and do it in a healthy way this week, Aries.

April 20-May 20

It’s time to take a chance, Taurus, and in order to do that you’re going to need to let go of control. As scary as it can be to take risks, trying and failing is far better than doing nothing. It’s also far better than doing the same old thing and staying stuck, never discovering what could be. When it comes to the things and people that you love, this isn’t the time to hold back. Embrace what you love with both hands, even when it’s scary.

May 21-June 21

Bring your A game this week, Twin Star. This is the time for you to be pouring your heart and hopes into the things that you do by devoting the time and energy that you’re capable of. This isn’t the time to rely on your habits or to allow yourself to slip into reactive patterns. Pour your heart into the big picture of your needs. You’ll not only feel better, but you’ll also be investing in the quality of your life.

June 22-July 22

This week it is all about boundaries for you. Whether you need to honour the intention that you set out for yourself or follow through with the needs, limits, or promises that you’ve articulated to others, it’s important that you do what you say you’re going to do. If you can’t carry out your intentions, then you may need to adjust your expectations and promises. Either way, it’s time to pony up, Moonchild.

