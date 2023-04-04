Your Weekly Horoscope: April 5 -11, 2023

March 21-April 19

You are entitled to be true to who you are and to have boundaries. Where you get into trouble is in expressing those things from a place of insecurity or defensiveness or, at the other end of the spectrum, egoism and entitlement. Seek balance in how you hold and express your needs, Aries. Any fight that you have around how you take up space with others is (at least on some level) a fight you have with yourself.

April 20-May 20

If you can stay focused on what’s authentic and in integrity for you, you will feel so much better, Taurus. This week you may find yourself fixated on what isn’t working or what could go wrong, and while that’s perfectly human of you, it’s also a huge waste of your energy. All you can control is how you show up and participate. Make sure that you’re spending more time investigating your own motivations than sleuthing out what’s going on with others.

May 21-June 21

Whether you don’t know what’s happening or you simply don’t like what you do know, it’s important that you cultivate acceptance this week. Remember, acceptance is not consent—it’s only awareness. If you accept where you’re starting from, you can more easily let go of your attachments, insecurities, and projections. Then you can cope with greater intention and effectiveness with whatever is in front of you, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

It’s another full moon on the 5th, and that means that once again your ruling planet is inviting you to become more whole. There are frustrations in your life that you’ve been struggling with, and they need more attention and awareness from you—even if there’s nothing that you can tangibly do about them right now. Take a nurturing approach to even your most aggravating problems, Moonchild, and the next best steps will reveal themselves to you.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s important to return to yourself this week, Leo. You may be feeling burnt out or overwhelmed, as you have taken on a lot, and it’s not all going according to plan. This is one of those times where you want to remember to fasten your seatbelt before attending to anything else. You’re not going to get stuck if you slow down, but if you don’t prioritize self-care, it will be hard for you to tap in and make the most of this moment.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It may be time for you to step into your inner sanctuary and gather up your energy, Virgo. If you’ve taken on too much or acted too impulsively lately, you’re likely to be feeling a bit run-down. It’s important that you don’t act out, even if you feel provoked. Every action has a consequence, and so many ways of being inactive are equally consequential. Strive to be intentional in all that you do this week.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Clarify where you stand and whether or not your relationships are compatible as they are. The full moon in your sign on the 5th is likely to kick up some major emotions and interpersonal issues. Instead of allowing yourself to get wrapped up in power struggles, strive to show up in ways that are authentic. And while you’re at it, pay close attention to what other people are showing you about themselves.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

It’s time to let go, Scorpio. This week you’re likely to be feeling frustrated. You need to let go of a version of your story that you’re highly identified with—it’s been holding you back. Even if this sounds counterintuitive, lean into it. By striving to be present with your emotions, you can understand and support them. This is a time of major growth for you—do your best to show up for it.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

When you feel bad, it can be easy to justify bad behaviour. This week, it’s important to create a self-protective space in which you can tap into your emotions, especially the difficult ones, Sagittarius. You are going through a difficult transition, and the more you resist or try to control it, the worse you’re likely to feel. Explore what’s scary or hard for you instead of rushing to defend yourself from challenging emotions.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you have been pushing yourself too hard, this week’s full moon is likely to kick up feelings of overwhelm and increase the risk of unintentionally self-destructive behavior. Be on the lookout for emotional habits that tend to show themselves when you are feeling especially triggered. In your rush to get away from difficult feelings, you may unwittingly make way for worse ones. Do your best to show up when it would be easier to go on the defence.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you don’t know what to do or you’re not even entirely sure what’s going on, then this isn’t the time for impulsive or defensive actions, Aquarius. Instead, strive to tap into the 3D, and get grounded in what you do know in the here and now. From this place, you can make better use of both your knowledge and your instincts, and in turn, make decisions that reflect what’s best for you.

Feb. 19-March 20

If you allow fear to inspire your behaviours, you’re unlikely to be happy with what comes next. It’s important that you take the time to gather up your courage and tap into your resources. It’s okay to be scared or insecure, but if you overinvest in those feelings, you’re not receiving what’s possible. Take a look at what you have to work with, and then act to co-create your future from this moment. Cultivate a more balanced approach this week, Pisces.