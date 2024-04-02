It’s important that you consider how much is too much versus not enough. This week, you’re likely to be feeling like you can take on a great deal, and while that may be true now, it might not be permanent. What is good for you today may be too much for you tomorrow. Don’t overextend yourself beyond what you can sustain in a healthy way, Virgo. The April 8 eclipse is meant to stimulate big growth—just make sure to pace yourself.