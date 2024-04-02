Between Mercury retrograde and the solar eclipse in your sign, this week specifically (and this month in general) is really challenging you to look within and get to know yourself more deeply, Aries. You are meant to be confronted by some difficult-to-process emotions, including but not limited to anger, irritation, ambition, and frustration. How you deal with these emotions is significantly more important than the little things that are triggering them this week.
The April 8 eclipse is bound to trigger some deep rumblings within you this week. While this may be upsetting or destabilizing, it is also an opportunity to get to know yourself more deeply, Taurus. Instead of rushing to fix the things that make you uncomfortable, strive to better understand your problems and to explore possible ways of navigating them that expand your world in sustainable ways.
You may be struggling with confusion about where you belong this week, as the solar eclipse on April 8 kicks up anxieties in your relationships and the risk of power struggles within them. Do your best to have healthy boundaries within your own self as you navigate your emotional landscape, Twin Star. There are so many possible truths; focus on your own emotional truth this week.
This eclipse season has been a meaningful time for you, Moonchild. As you strive to cultivate greater clarity about what you want from this life and how you are comfortable going about getting it, you’re likely to bump up against limitations and grievances. Create space in your life to feel your feelings instead of trying to push past them. You will foster more resiliency by feeling all of your emotions, even the tricky ones.
The April 8 eclipse may have you feeling a bit on edge, and while that’s not awesome, it may actually inspire you to develop a more creative approach to your problems. There’s so much wind beneath your wings this week, so if you try, you are likely to make meaningful progress. The trick is to point your heartfelt energy in the right direction—pay close attention to your ego to make sure it’s not unduly driving you, Leo.
It’s important that you consider how much is too much versus not enough. This week, you’re likely to be feeling like you can take on a great deal, and while that may be true now, it might not be permanent. What is good for you today may be too much for you tomorrow. Don’t overextend yourself beyond what you can sustain in a healthy way, Virgo. The April 8 eclipse is meant to stimulate big growth—just make sure to pace yourself.
The solar eclipse on the 8th is happening in your relationship house, and it’s meant to stir the pot. Remember that relationships are essentially a mirror ofwho you are and how you've been engaging. Do your best to compromise when it is healthy, and honour the truth, even when it’s challenging. You can’t control much other than how you show up for yourself and with others, dear Libra.
Point yourself in the direction of that which is life-affirming! This makes it so much easier to stay with the vulnerabilities that inevitably emerge when you are creating the life you want. This solar eclipse week is likely to come with very high highs and very low lows. You may need to take some major risks, and it will be easiest to do this in a healthy way if you are not driven by your anxieties, Scorpio.
Whether you’re feeling burnt out or raring to go, the fire of the April 8 eclipse is likely to be pretty stimulating for you. Endeavour to explore possibilities without creating chaos in your life this week. This is a bad time for major declarations or dramatic gear switching. Instead, strive to sit with your emotions, exploring their potential and the various ways that you can choose to engage with people and situations around you.
The April 8 solar eclipse in Aries is likely to kick up a lot of anxiety inside of you, Capricorn. You may be feeling anxious to mobilize and get things done. What you actually need is to practice sitting with your emotions. Notice your defenses, and pay attention to your ego. Doing these things is a practice of investing in and protecting what you love.
The April 8th solar eclipse is meant to confront you with what you don’t know—and that isn't likely to be comfortable. Align your thinking with your values, and reconnect with the things that give you happiness. Make an effort to strengthen your sense of self and bolster the support around you as you explore the more challenging parts of your inner landscape, Aquarius.
You’re being challenged to be self-protective yet still open to taking risks this week. This may seem contradictory, but it’s not. Having strong boundaries and clarity about what you can and cannot do in a healthy way will help you to gracefully assess the difference between a leap of faith and just impulsively jumping to action.
