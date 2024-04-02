Advertisement
Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: April 3-9, 2024

The April 8 eclipse may have you feeling a bit on edge.
By Jessica Lanyadoo
April 2, 2024
An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aries

March 21-April 19

Between Mercury retrograde and the solar eclipse in your sign, this week specifically (and this month in general) is really challenging you to look within and get to know yourself more deeply, Aries. You are meant to be confronted by some difficult-to-process emotions, including but not limited to anger, irritation, ambition, and frustration. How you deal with these emotions is significantly more important than the little things that are triggering them this week.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The April 8 eclipse is bound to trigger some deep rumblings within you this week. While this may be upsetting or destabilizing, it is also an opportunity to get to know yourself more deeply, Taurus. Instead of rushing to fix the things that make you uncomfortable, strive to better understand your problems and to explore possible ways of navigating them that expand your world in sustainable ways.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may be struggling with confusion about where you belong this week, as the solar eclipse on April 8 kicks up anxieties in your relationships and the risk of power struggles within them. Do your best to have healthy boundaries within your own self as you navigate your emotional landscape, Twin Star. There are so many possible truths; focus on your own emotional truth this week.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This eclipse season has been a meaningful time for you, Moonchild. As you strive to cultivate greater clarity about what you want from this life and how you are comfortable going about getting it, you’re likely to bump up against limitations and grievances. Create space in your life to feel your feelings instead of trying to push past them. You will foster more resiliency by feeling all of your emotions, even the tricky ones.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

The April 8 eclipse may have you feeling a bit on edge, and while that’s not awesome, it may actually inspire you to develop a more creative approach to your problems. There’s so much wind beneath your wings this week, so if you try, you are likely to make meaningful progress. The trick is to point your heartfelt energy in the right direction—pay close attention to your ego to make sure it’s not unduly driving you, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s important that you consider how much is too much versus not enough. This week, you’re likely to be feeling like you can take on a great deal, and while that may be true now, it might not be permanent. What is good for you today may be too much for you tomorrow. Don’t overextend yourself beyond what you can sustain in a healthy way, Virgo. The April 8 eclipse is meant to stimulate big growth—just make sure to pace yourself.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The solar eclipse on the 8th is happening in your relationship house, and it’s meant to stir the pot. Remember that relationships are essentially a mirror ofwho you are and how you've been engaging. Do your best to compromise when it is healthy, and honour the truth, even when it’s challenging. You can’t control much other than how you show up for yourself and with others, dear Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Point yourself in the direction of that which is life-affirming! This makes it so much easier to stay with the vulnerabilities that inevitably emerge when you are creating the life you want. This solar eclipse week is likely to come with very high highs and very low lows. You may need to take some major risks, and it will be easiest to do this in a healthy way if you are not driven by your anxieties, Scorpio.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Whether you’re feeling burnt out or raring to go, the fire of the April 8 eclipse is likely to be pretty stimulating for you. Endeavour to explore possibilities without creating chaos in your life this week. This is a bad time for major declarations or dramatic gear switching. Instead, strive to sit with your emotions, exploring their potential and the various ways that you can choose to engage with people and situations around you.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The April 8 solar eclipse in Aries is likely to kick up a lot of anxiety inside of you, Capricorn. You may be feeling anxious to mobilize and get things done. What you actually need is to practice sitting with your emotions. Notice your defenses, and pay attention to your ego. Doing these things is a practice of investing in and protecting what you love.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The April 8th solar eclipse is meant to confront you with what you don’t know—and that isn't likely to be comfortable. Align your thinking with your values, and reconnect with the things that give you happiness. Make an effort to strengthen your sense of self and bolster the support around you as you explore the more challenging parts of your inner landscape, Aquarius.

An illustration of two goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.(Illustration: Sacha Stephan)

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

You’re being challenged to be self-protective yet still open to taking risks this week. This may seem contradictory, but it’s not. Having strong boundaries and clarity about what you can and cannot do in a healthy way will help you to gracefully assess the difference between a leap of faith and just impulsively jumping to action.

Astrology
