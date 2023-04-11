Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: April 12 - 18, 2023

Life is not meant to be predicted so that you can protect yourself from it—it's meant to be participated in.

By Updated

An illustration of a pink ram head wearing sunglasses. The symbol for Aries is shown on a star beneath the ram's head above two crossed swords

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may be feeling vulnerable this week as we move towards the eclipse on the 20th—which is the second new moon in your sign. Whatever is going on, know that it is an opportunity to become more emotionally present and honest with yourself, Aries. Regardless of how much you can take on, strive to notice what you can do in an emotionally healthy way. In doing so, you can find the line between what’s good for your heart and what’s not.

An illustration of a bull wearing blue cowboy boots on all four feet. It's alsoo wearing a yellow cowboy hat that has the symbol for Taurus on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You are moving through some deep emotional terrain, and it is likely to have your defenses on high alert. Tracking what other people are or aren’t doing is not as important as recognizing your own boundaries. Get clear about what they are and how to effectively communicate and hold them. Take responsibility and care for yourself, and let others reveal themselves to you, Taurus.

An illustration of a pair of cherries connected at the stem. One cherry has a smiley face and the other has a sad face. On the tip of the stem, there's a pair of leaves and a small gemini symbol

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You are at a very tender opening this week. What this means is that it’s a great time to plant seeds or plan the very beginning of something new, but it’s not a time where you should be rushing the germination stage. If you have extra energy and inspiration, apply it to your pre-existing commitments and projects. Not only will this help you feel better but it will also inspire new connections that advance other parts of your life.

An illustration of a hermit crab with a pink shell. The hermit crab has a tear falling from their eye and is holding a flower who also has a frowny face on it. The cancer symbol is shown in circles above and below the crab.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This week it’s important that you are making life-affirming choices. This doesn’t mean being idealistic. Instead, strive to see the synthesis in your compromises—the things you’re saying yes or no to, they’re all in service of you creating a life that you want. Just make sure that you communicate your motivations and intentions to others. Otherwise, they may misunderstand you, and that can lead to all sorts of complications, Moonchild.

An illustration of a cat wearing a red bow around its neck and looking into a hand mirror with sparkles in their eyes. At the top of the mirror is a small Leo symbol

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Check your motivations, Leo! If you allow your fears to guide you, they will likely drive you in the wrong direction. As restless as you are to make some changes or avoid certain pitfalls, it’s important to get clear about what you’re moving towards and what you want to invite or keep in your life. Align yourself with your hopes, dreams, and goals so that you can make sure that your actions reflect them, Leo.

An illustration of a burning heart being stabbed by six swords. in the middle of the heart is the Virgo symbol

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You know by now that it’s impossible to manage all the details. Life is not meant to be predicted so that you can protect yourself from it—it’s meant to be participated in, Virgo. Do your best to cultivate a vision for what you really want, even if you have no idea how to make it happen from where you’re at. First, get an overview of the big picture, and second, start to break it into smaller, more manageable pieces—not the other way around.

An illustration of balance scales. each bowl has the symbol for Libra on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

While you don’t have enough information to know exactly what comes next, you can always strive to be emotionally present and honest with yourself. This week you are on the verge of major emotional and psychological progress, and it requires your full care and attention. Don’t let the stories you tell yourself override what you’re experiencing and feeling. Be present for whatever is true for you, Libra.

An illustration of a pink scorpion wearing sunglasses and holding a heart-shaped lollipop. The Scorpio symbol is on it's front arm like a tattoo. it's other arm and legs have symbol tattoos as well like a star, moon, flower and snake.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The things that are most upsetting to you are the very same that need your care and attention this week. Be willing to step into the awkward, uncomfortable or downright unpleasant, Scorpio. Avoiding your problems and hurt feelings will only make them more convoluted and difficult to deal with. Find ways of participating that uplift you and your life, even if you have to fake it till you make it for a while.

An illustration of a bow and arrow with a flaming tip. the arrowhead has the Sagittarius symbol on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

It might be tempting to assign fault to your problems, but not every situation calls for that. You will have more freedom and agency if you collect yourself, accept where you are, and ask yourself what you want to do (or not do) now. Don’t allow other people’s impatience or anxiety to pressure you. You may need to move slowly, make changes, or simply reflect on your situation. Whatever the case, you don’t have to prove anything. Just be considerate of yourself and others.

An illustration of a goat with a green mermaid tail. The goat is sticking out its tongue and wearing a medallion around its neck. the medallino has the Capricorn symbol on it.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Change is inevitable. This week you may need to retreat within and spend less time with others. This isn’t because something is wrong in your relationships, but sometimes self-care requires some solitude. This is one of those times where you need to slow down in order to speed up. In other words, taking a step back from people and things to get right with yourself will help you to get on track. Then when you do move forward, you can engage with clarity and purpose.

An illustration of two swans sitting in two large vases that have the Aquarius symbol on them. The swans have water falling out of their beaks.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

When you’re feeling anxious or burnt out, it’s easy to get defensive or go on the attack. This week it’s important to understand that your irritability and anxiety are the scab over the wound of your emotional vulnerability. Take the time you need to privately get present with your emotions. Figure out how to take care of yourself without pushing others away or unintentionally creating secondary problems to distract from what’s really got you down.

An illustration of twoo goldfish swimming around in a circle. the goldfish are wearing small party hats with pink and blue squiggly stripes and a gold star at the tip. In between the fish is the symbol for Pisces.

Illustration: Sacha Stephan

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

You have a tendency to sometimes look outside of yourself for answers and validation. While this is not always a bad thing, this week is not the time to do it. Tap into your inner wisdom by reflecting on your own patterns and the lessons you’ve learned over the years. It’s important that you trust yourself, and in order to earn your own trust, you need to be caring and intentional about what you do and how you do it.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox!

Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week.
  • *
FILED UNDER: