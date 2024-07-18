I Was A Top Doctor In Afghanistan. In Canada, I’m A Medical Sonographer

I tried to find a way to get back to my profession as a doctor in this new country, but it is more difficult than I anticipated. When we moved to Canada, my husband and I started researching the necessary exams that would allow us to practice medicine again. But we would need to study for at least a year to prepare for the exams—without an income. Instead, I enrolled in classes to become a medical sonographer in order to provide for my family in the short-term. Currently, I study language along with chemistry and mathematics as prerequisites for the sonography program. It will take me at least another three years to be able to work.