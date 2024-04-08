Fixing Canada’s Health Care System Starts With Family Doctors For All

Canadians can afford publicly funded universal access to primary care. In fact, it would be less expensive than what we are doing now, and it offers better value for the money spent. Those who say such a system is prohibitive financially have not done the math that includes the downstream savings. Based on work done with my colleagues in Kingston, Ont., we have calculated that team-based primary care could be delivered for about $500 worth of government funding per person per year. That price tag includes physician remuneration. If people don’t have this care, the only alternatives are (1) to delay care, which means that the problem could get worse, causing it to be harder and more expensive to treat, or (2) to go to the emergency department. That trip, even before you add in the physician fees, will cost more than $300. It’s easy to see that every time the availability of a primary care home translates into someone being able to avoid a visit to the emergency department, we’re saving money for the whole system.