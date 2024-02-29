“We want to make sure you’ve had that conversation with your health-care provider: ‘Am I at risk for heart disease?’” says Dr. Beth Abramson, a preventive cardiologist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. “You’re never too old or too young to make a change, but I take midlife or menopause as an opportunity.” Getting to the bottom of that question may include checking blood pressure, blood sugar and waist circumference. Abramson also measures cholesterol, as well as the molecule lipoprotein(a), which is checked only once in a lifetime but is strongly linked with risk for future heart disease if elevated.