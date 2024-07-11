We Slept On It: The Silk & Snow Organic Mattress Medium-Firm Review

Silk & Snow advises you to open the mattress in the room where you’ll set it up. We hauled off our old mattress, then opened the cardboard in our bedroom. Inside, the mattress was wrapped in plastic; it comes with a handy box-cutting-like tool to remove the wrapping without cutting the sleep surface. Unlike traditional coil mattresses—which you can flip over—hybrid mattresses like this have both a top and a bottom. The bottom side was obvious (it’s marked by its dark green trim), and we unrolled it onto our bed frame. It took a bit of two-person maneuvering (and a tiny bit of swearing) to get it in place. S&S advises it can take the mattress up to 72 hours to expand after being compressed from shipping, but that you can sleep on it right away. The mattress definitely did get comfier over a few days, but was sleep-ready out of the box, with no detectable odour or off-gassing.