Everything You Need To Know About Buying Sheets Online

(Photo: Courtesy of Parachute)
In the last decade, direct-to-consumer brands (meaning the manufacturer sells directly to you, instead of through a retailer) have revolutionized how we shop for everything from cookware to eyeglasses to mattresses. But it can feel like a gamble to buy sheets online without actually seeing—or touching—the goods beforehand, especially when it comes to something you'll sleep on every night.
Read on for a few helpful pointers from an expert.
Picking the right bed linens all comes down to knowing what you like, says Vancouver-based interior designer Cathy Radcliffe. She suggests thinking about the following before you buy.
Thread count: Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch of cotton fabric—typically, the higher the thread count, the more expensive the sheet. Radcliffe notes that “the quality of the cotton is equally important for good sheets.” She recommends looking for Egyptian or American Pima cotton.
Budget: “You don’t have to overspend on sheets,” says Radcliffe. Start by exploring your 200-thread-count options, then aim higher if you can’t find anything you like. You can find quality sheets at any price point.
Fabric: Think about how you want your sheets to feel on your skin. “Do you prefer something crisp, like cotton, or something a little bit silkier, like a sateen or linen?” asks Radcliffe. This comes down to personal preference. If you're a hot sleeper, opt for a temperature-regulating fabric, like linen.
Aesthetic: Consider the type of vibe you’d like your bedding to evoke—for instance, if your bedroom is formal, the casual, lived-in look of linen might not be the right fit.
Cool and crisp to the touch, these sheets are ideal for hot sleepers. They are soft, durable and made from 100 percent organic cotton. Plus, they come in a range of pretty colours, from dusty pink to seafoam green to sunshine yellow.
Want to get the vibe of a hotel bed at home? These organic cotton sheets have a chic, minimalist look that's guaranteed to elevate your space.
Helpful tags indicate the which side of the sheet goes where, so bed-making is a breeze. Thanks to anti-skid elastics, you can also say goodbye to bunched-up sheets.
Vancouver-based brand Wilet—formerly Flax Sleep—makes luxurious linen sheets in trendy colours. Linen regulates body temperature, which makes it a great pick for hot sleepers.
We love that the pre-washed fabric is soft from the first use and has that slightly crinkled look that amps up its cool-factor. One of our editors splurged on these sheets four years ago and absolutely loves them.
This linen bedsheet set is produced by a family-owned manufacturer in Portugal and sold in an array of neutral hues that encourages a mix-and-match approach to decorating.
Vancouver-based brand Takasa uses organic fair trade cotton as the base for its sheets, either finished in crisp, 300-thread-count percale or warm and cozy sateen. Takasa ethically manufactures its sheets in India, where its founders are from.
The percale sheets are our favourites—they are sturdy and oversized, and the bed always look freshly made.
A set of breathable percale cotton sheets is a great way to stay cool in the summer if the laid-back linen look is not for you. We love this soft blue option that lends a breezy touch to any bedroom.
It comes in a matching fabric bag to keep clean sheets organized in your linen closet.
Best known for its popular mattresses, Endy has also expanded into sheets. Made from 100 percent organic cotton and with a thread count of 300, they’re extremely soft, cozy and cool at the same time.
At an affordable price point, these sheets—designed in Canada and manufactured in China and Cambodia—promise a bang for your buck.
Most of Kotn’s products, including its sheets, are designed in Toronto and made from Egyptian and Portuguese cotton. The brand, a certified B Corporation (meaning it meets stringent social and environmental standards), also invests part of its proceeds back into its farmers’ communities. This set is 400 thread count and extremely buttery. One caveat: A top sheet is not included.
Exclusively made in Canada by a Quebec company, Hôtels Le Germain sheets are the ultimate treat. Woven in a blend of Egyptian cotton and bamboo rayon, the sheets are silky and durable for a good night's sleep.
With a thread count of 330, the luxury sheet set is ultra-absorbent, which is perfect for hot sleepers and warmer climates.
Made in Portugal in small batches, these linen sheets are stonewashed for a lightweight and soft-as-can-be feel. The easy-breezy striped pattern is cool and laid-back, perfect for a casual, lived-in bedroom.
Toronto-based Tuck uses eco-friendly, sustainably sourced organic cotton and Tencel Lyocell, a blend of sustainable natural fibres. The sheets are 300-thread-count and pre-washed for that soft and dreamy well-worn T-shirt feel.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.