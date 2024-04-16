The Joy of Living With Borderline Personality Disorder

I told myself I would be ﬁne. I would get off the ferry and wander the port town until I found lodging regardless of cost. I could ﬁnd cheaper accommodations in the morning. Worst case, I’d sleep on the beach. July temperatures in Naxos average around 27 degrees Celsius. I would have known I had nothing to fret about had this not been my ﬁrst visit to Greece in the high tourist season. The ferry’s ramp yawned open at my destination and revealed a town nestled in darkness. Illuminated windows danced in the inky hills like ﬁreﬂies. A group of people waited on the dock. They waved signs for accommodations and yelled over each other about their amenities. Faced with these options, I smiled and hoisted my pack onto one shoulder. “Who can do 20 euros a night or less?” I shouted into the crowd. A small woman whose wild curls were pushed back with a bright-green bandana elbowed her way through the shouters and took my hand. “I’ll do 20 for you, but don’t tell the French boys in the next room. I charged them 40 each.”