Why Is There Still So Much Stigma Around Type 2 Diabetes?

Numerous factors cause diabetes, Gerstein adds, many of which are still actively being researched. There are more than 600 known genetic mutations—variations in the genetic code—that are related to the disease. He explains that type 2 diabetes occurs as a result of both “the way the body is put together and the environment in which we live.” This can include internal factors like genetics, epigenetics, the gut microbiome and where patients’ bodies store fat. Developing diabetes is also influenced by the natural environment and socioeconomics; for instance, folks with lower income or from areas with no access to fresh fruits and vegetables might not have the time, energy or access to proper nutrition.