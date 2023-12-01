Do Hangover Cures Really Work?

There’s an endless list of cures that people swear by. But how effective are they?

’Tis the season to be merry—at least until the next morning. Hangovers, the after-effect of a night of heavy drinking, are so common and bothersome that there’s an endless list of cures that people swear by. But do they actually work?

Why do we get hungover?

It’s a popular belief that drinking dehydrates you, and that’s why you feel crummy the next day. But Dr. Karenn Chan, associate professor in the faculty of medicine and dentistry at the University of Alberta, says hangovers are actually a result of your body metabolizing last night’s drinks. When you metabolize alcohol, your body makes an enzyme called acetaldehyde, making you feel ill.

Can I avoid a hangover?

Not to be a buzz kill, but the only way to truly stave off a hangover is by drinking less. Some people swear by drinking water or a sports drink before a night out, as alcohol is a diuretic. But since a hangover isn’t caused by dehydration, this won’t help. Plus, Chan says, drinks typically contain more than just alcohol—they also have juices, soda water and syrups, which should keep you suitably hydrated.

Some research suggests that a diet high in zinc and niacin (vitamin B3) can lead to less severe hangovers. These vitamins are found in seafood, eggs and beans. But loading up on beans before a party is not ideal for many reasons—including that it likely won’t entirely help you avoid a hangover. A 2019 study found that supplementing with high levels of niacin and zinc won’t make a hangover-sensitive drinker immune to hangovers, but having a healthy diet high in those vitamins can decrease hangover severity.

I’m resigned to the pain. How can I cure myself?

Hair of the dog: You’re just delaying the inevitable, says Chan: “It’s acetaldehyde you’re sensitive to, so while drinking more delays the alcohol leaving your system completely, it won’t cure your hangover.”

Greasy food: While a junky breakfast might feel satisfying the morning after, no amount of bacon and tater tots will cure your hangover. If it does make you feel better, it’s likely because you’re hungry after a night out.

IV vitamin drips: Aside from these drips being pricey, “there are inherent risks to getting something infused into your bloodstream,” Chan says. Plus, many businesses administering these IVs aren’t medical facilities and could provide “questionable care,” she adds.

Dihydromyricetin: Found in many buzzy hangover salves, dihydromyricetin is an over-the-counter herbal supplement that claims to prevent alcohol-related damage to the liver. But Chan says that most of the studies done so far on dihydromyricetin have been on animals, so its efficacy in humans is unproven.

Your best bet in the end? Pop an Aspirin and wait for the misery to subside.

Get Chatelaine in your inbox! Our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers. Delivered a couple of times a week. Email *

CAPTCHA

Consent * Yes, I would like to receive Chatelaine's newsletter. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time. * *