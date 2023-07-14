Do Memory-Supporting Supplements Really Work?

Research shows that the best way to promote good brain health is to eat a balanced diet. But what about supplements that claim to boost your memory? “The science is largely inconclusive,” says Alzheimer Society of Canada’s Dr. Joshua Armstrong. Still, he says, some have shown promise.

Here are three memory-supporting vitamins and supplements to consider.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Found in foods like flax seeds, spinach and salmon, omega-3 fatty acids have an anti- inflammatory effect that protects brain cells. Studies have also found a link between a higher intake of fish and a lower risk of cognitive decline.

B Vitamins

We know that a range of B vitamins, including B9 (found in leafy veggies and beans) and B12 (found in meat, fish and dairy), play a big role in improving brain health. Studies have also linked a deficiency in B vitamins to depression and dementia in the elderly.

Vitamin D

According to a new observational study published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia, women who supplement with the sunshine vitamin are 40 percent less likely to develop dementia than those who do not. But how much you would need to take to see an effect is difficult to pinpoint.