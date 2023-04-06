10 Vegan Cheeses Even Cheese Freaks Will Love

We tasted more than 40 dairy-free cheeses to find the (sorry!) crème de la crème.

1. The creamiest

Miyoko’s Creamery Double Cream Chive Cashew Cheese

This California-based company cultures cashew milk using traditional cheese-making methods to get as close to dairy cheese flavour as possible. The payoff comes through in this brie-style wheel, which spreads beautifully on crackers. $16, vegansupply.ca.

2. The best spreadable

Plant Ahead Plant-Based Cream Cheese

We tried a range of cream cheese alternatives. Some were quite dense, and most didn’t exactly nail that balance of tang and creaminess—except for Plant Ahead’s pleasantly tart, spreadable version. Various pricing, costco.ca.

3. The perfect bite

Babybel Plant-Based Cheese Snacks

The makers of this school-snack favourite have nailed the satisfying squeaky-but-creamy texture of the dairy original more so than any other cheese we tried—and for the same price, too. $7, goodrebelvegan.com.

4. For garlic lovers

VegCheese Garlic & Chive

There are a couple of allium-flavoured picks on this list for a reason: They’re an effective way to inject flavour and make a savoury bite feel satisfying. This French-style cheese is the tastiest of the bunch—and notably nut-free. $14, vegcheese.com.

5. A spicy kick

Applewood Smoked Vegan Ilchester-Style Cheese Block

Testers loved the strong paprika flavour in this award-winning English cheddar-style cheese alternative. $6, realcanadiansuperstore.ca.

6. Parm-esque

Violife Parmesan-Style Wedge

We were shocked by how much this parm-style wedge smelled—and tasted—like the real thing. While it doesn’t melt into hot food quite the way dairy parm does, it’s delicious sliced into salads and on crackers. $9, vegansupply.ca.

7. Buttery smooth

Culcherd Garlic Plant-Based Butter

Is this plant-based butter, instead of cheese? Technically! But the addition of cashew cream, garlic and parsley gives this spread a much richer texture and more savoury profile than your standard margarine stick. $9, shop.abovefood.com.

8. The party pick

Green Goddess Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

Coating this retro party-snack favourite in everything bagel seasoning was a smart move: It was the most-tasted item on our cheeseboard. $14, goodrebelvegan.com.

9. The smoke show

Miyoko’s Creamery Aged Smoked English Farmhouse Cheese

Smoke-cured cheese lovers will appreciate the intense, almost meat-like savouriness of this slightly crumbly cheese wheel. The flavour profile boasts more than just smoke, with notes of plum and herbs. $17, vegansupply.ca.

10. Top block

Violife Epic Smoked Cheddar

Tangy, slightly smokey, with a firm, creamy texture when cut into squares, this white cheddar-like block earned top marks for flavour. $9, goodrebelvegan.com.