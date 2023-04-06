10 Vegan Cheeses Even Cheese Freaks Will Love

1. The creamiest
Miyoko’s Creamery Double Cream Chive Cashew Cheese
This California-based company cultures cashew milk using traditional cheese-making methods to get as close to dairy cheese flavour as possible. The payoff comes through in this brie-style wheel, which spreads beautifully on crackers. $16, vegansupply.ca.
2. The best spreadable
Plant Ahead Plant-Based Cream Cheese
We tried a range of cream cheese alternatives. Some were quite dense, and most didn’t exactly nail that balance of tang and creaminess—except for Plant Ahead’s pleasantly tart, spreadable version. Various pricing, costco.ca.
3. The perfect bite
Babybel Plant-Based Cheese Snacks
The makers of this school-snack favourite have nailed the satisfying squeaky-but-creamy texture of the dairy original more so than any other cheese we tried—and for the same price, too. $7, goodrebelvegan.com.
4. For garlic lovers
VegCheese Garlic & Chive
There are a couple of allium-flavoured picks on this list for a reason: They’re an effective way to inject flavour and make a savoury bite feel satisfying. This French-style cheese is the tastiest of the bunch—and notably nut-free. $14, vegcheese.com.
5. A spicy kick
Applewood Smoked Vegan Ilchester-Style Cheese Block
Testers loved the strong paprika flavour in this award-winning English cheddar-style cheese alternative. $6, realcanadiansuperstore.ca.
6. Parm-esque
Violife Parmesan-Style Wedge
We were shocked by how much this parm-style wedge smelled—and tasted—like the real thing. While it doesn’t melt into hot food quite the way dairy parm does, it’s delicious sliced into salads and on crackers. $9, vegansupply.ca.
7. Buttery smooth
Culcherd Garlic Plant-Based Butter
Is this plant-based butter, instead of cheese? Technically! But the addition of cashew cream, garlic and parsley gives this spread a much richer texture and more savoury profile than your standard margarine stick. $9, shop.abovefood.com.
8. The party pick
Green Goddess Everything Bagel Cheese Ball
Coating this retro party-snack favourite in everything bagel seasoning was a smart move: It was the most-tasted item on our cheeseboard. $14, goodrebelvegan.com.
9. The smoke show
Miyoko’s Creamery Aged Smoked English Farmhouse Cheese
Smoke-cured cheese lovers will appreciate the intense, almost meat-like savouriness of this slightly crumbly cheese wheel. The flavour profile boasts more than just smoke, with notes of plum and herbs. $17, vegansupply.ca.
10. Top block
Violife Epic Smoked Cheddar
Tangy, slightly smokey, with a firm, creamy texture when cut into squares, this white cheddar-like block earned top marks for flavour. $9, goodrebelvegan.com.