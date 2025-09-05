We Tried The New Tim Hortons Protein Lattes

Sure, the return of its pumpkin spice lineup might be getting more seasonal buzz, but Tim Hortons has also jumped on the high-protein train this fall with the launch of hot and cold protein lattes.

Made with lactose-free protein milk “beverage,” the lattes have double the protein of the regular offerings: 13 grams versus six for a small latte; and 12 grams versus six for a small iced latte—with minimal additional calories and no discernible difference in taste. All that protein comes with a relatively modest price increase: a small hot protein latte will run you $3.99 (versus $3.69 for a regular), while a small cold protein latte rings in at $4.49 (versus $3.69).

We tried both the hot and cold lattes in a recent morning meeting, and they tasted identical to the standard options. (In other words, delicious!) And unlike coffee made with protein powder, the texture of both drinks was perfectly smooth with zero aftertaste.

Aside from the protein, these new lattes also contain slightly more ingredients than the standard versions, thanks to the protein milk beverage. While regular lactose-free milk typically contains milk, lactase (which helps with lactose digestion), vitamin D and vitamin A palmitate (to mitigate any vitamin A loss in lower-fat milk), protein-packed lactose-free milk beverage also contains additional protein milk concentrate and dipotassium phosphate (to prevent coagulation) as well as corn starch and carrageenan (both of which thicken and stabilize).

The wellness world has gone mad for protein in the past few years, and it’s a trend we can get behind—within reason. We know that both men and women need to consume more protein as they age, because our bodies don’t use it as efficiently. It’s also essential for supporting metabolism and building muscle. (A friendly reminder: strength training is crucial during menopause.)

What’s slightly less clear is the exact amount of protein we should be consuming in a day. As registered dietitian Emily Szatrowski points out, the RDA for protein for healthy adults—0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight—is the “bare minimum.” Instead, she recommends up to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for the average non-athletic person. That means a 165-pound woman should consume around 90 grams of protein a day.

If you struggle with getting enough protein in the morning, a protein latte is a good option—especially when paired with one of Tim Horton’s other healthy menu items. Prefer Starbucks to Tim’s? Great news: the chain is launching its own protein lattes on September 29.