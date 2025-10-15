Before I started out at Chatelaine, one of my favourite things to do wherever I worked was get co-workers to rank their favourite categories of snacks—and ideally get them to argue a bit about them, too. Predictably, Miss Vickie's was always top of list—and always dominated the chip category. The original-recipe kettle-cooked chip was tough to beat!

Now that I'm able to list chip rankings in my actual job description, I jumped at the chance to try the brand's latest launch: a collaboration with three Italian-Canadian restaurants across the country. Badiali (Toronto), Nora Gray (Montreal), and Ask For Luigi (Vancouver) each lent their signature dishes to inspire three limited-edition flavours that are available nationwide as of earlier this month. (I should note: they sell out quickly, so I'd advise checking ahead to see if they're in stock at your local store.)

Here's what our editors thought of each.

Riffing off the Toronto-based pizzeria's popular slice, this chip immediately registered as pizza-flavoured to every tester who tried it. Tomato-forward, salty, and a little cheesy, it was generally well-liked, though some found it this flavour a little heavy on the sugar.

A pasta-flavoured chip—basically carb-on-carb—did not immediately appeal to all tasters in concept, but plenty were won over by the creamy and cheesy notes in this dish based on the Vancouver pasta spot's classic Roman dish. "This tastes like an elevated version of sour cream and onion chips," wrote one editor. Not everyone, though: the use of cream powder in the flavouring made it a little too rich-tasting for some editors.

Easily the winner of the bunch. This flavour from the Montreal restaurant's house bread course was (almost) universally loved by every taster and definitely my personal favourite. This punchy chip may not taste anything like focaccia, but it more than makes up for it with a sharp, spicy kick that tastes exactly like pepperoncini sauce, the kind of vinegary punch that builds in heat and keeps you reaching into the jar to spoon more over whatever you're eating—or in this case reaching into the bag for more chips. Or as one tester wrote: "Baddabing. Winner, winner, Italian dinner!"