Imagine waking up in the morning to find a healthy, filling breakfast ready and waiting for you in the fridge. That can be your reality tomorrow if you take a few minutes before bed to whip up some overnight oats. All are overnight in that time does the work—instead of you. Here are three simple ways to make them—you can thank us tomorrow.

Served cold, this portable breakfast combines plant-based milk, oats, chia seeds, bananas and honey for an all-in-one morning meal. It also contains an impressive 11 grams of fibre and 14 grams of protein. Get our overnight chia oatmeal in a mason jar recipe.

Steel-cut oats are incredibly delicious and nutritious—but can also take a long time to make on a harried morning. This simple recipe for steel-cut oats takes just three minutes to prep the night before, and also make another good grab-and-go breakfast to eat hot and fresh at work. We include lots of ways to customize them, too. Get our overnight no-cook steel-cut oat recipe.

There’s nothing like waking up to the smell (and taste) of hot oatmeal on a cold morning, thanks to your slow cooker. Get our slow cooker fruit and nut steel-cut oats recipe.

