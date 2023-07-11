Our Favourite Kitchen Buys For Amazon Prime Day 2023

A list of all the best deals on big-brand products this year.

It’s officially Amazon Prime Day 2023 on July 11 and 12, and for 48 hours, Amazon is rewarding its Prime members with virtual doorbuster deals.

If you’re not up to speed, here’s the lowdown on Prime Day in Canada. And if you’re not a Prime member but want in on the savings, it’s not too late: sign up for a 30-day free trial here. (If you don’t want to proceed with paying for a membership, currently $9.99 per month, simply cancel before the 30 days are over.)

With all the ongoing deals, it can get overwhelming—but we’ve got you. We’ve rounded up the best deals on Chatelaine-approved kitchen staples.

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 4.8L Round Cocotte with Lid

Originally $369.99; on sale for $179.99

If ever there was a time to invest in premium cast-iron cookware, this is it. The much-coveted enamel-coated French cookware line Staub prides itself on its durability, and also comes in a range of bright hues. As a kitchen staple, this multitasking cookware is great for all types of recipes, including stews, braises and no-knead bread. It retains heat evenly, and is pretty enough to go from oven to table.

The Mini Stand Mixer can do everything its regular-sized counterpart can do without taking up nearly as much space. (I own both sizes and I find myself reaching for the smaller one way more often.) It’s big enough to make a batch of 30 cookies, or a large loaf of bread or a quick batch of brownies—and more. Its compact size makes it easier to clean, and this matte white colour will sit pretty in any kitchen.

Braun MultiQuick 5 Vario Immersion Hand Blender

Originally $79.99; on sale for $49.99

Transferring boiling hot soup in several batches to your blender is a pain. Purée your soup or your mirepoix right in the pot instead with this immersion blender. (Bonus: Its splash control technology reduces splatters.) Plus, an additional line of attachments–sold separately—means you can also use it to chop, whisk and crush.

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade

Originally $379.95; on sale for $249.95

This pre-owned, refurbished 64-oz Vitamix comes with a 90-day guaranteee and a far more reasonable price tag than new models. Like all Vitamix blenders, its aircraft-grade stainless steel blades can handle the toughest ingredients you throw its way, so you can chop, grind, blend and emulsify to your heart’s content. Its low-profile container means it’s great for small spaces and can fit under most kitchen cabinets for easy access whenever you need it.



Vitamix Blender Professional-Grade Container

Originally $619.95; on sale for $399.95

This brand new 64-oz Vitamix rarely goes on sale, so snag it while you can. Our editor-in-chief purchased hers eight years ago and it remains her most-used small appliance.

Meater Original Smart Meat Thermometer

Originally $119.99; on sale for $95

Dubbed the world’s best-selling smart meat thermometer, the Meater connects directly to an app so you can walk away from the grill and still be alerted when the meat has reached your preferred temperature. Our food editor uses hers all the time!

Combi Wave 3-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer Oven

Originally $699.99; on sale for $499.99

Perfect for smaller spaces, the Combi Wave 3-in 1 combines an air fryer, convection oven and microwave in one appliance so you can make popcorn and roast potatoes in the same appliance. It also features a cook-from-frozen function for those nights you forget to defrost dinner.

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System

Originally $229.99; on sale for $160.99

This blender/processor hybrid appliance comes with a 72-oz pitcher, a 64-oz processing bowl and two single-serve smoothie cups. The blades provide precision processing for chopping, pureeing and working up to two pounds of dough in the bowl. The single-serve cups with spout lids make it easy to create delicious smoothies for busy mornings.

De’Longhi 15 Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Originally $199.99; on sale for $119.99

As the official coffee machine of the Chatelaine Test Kitchen, we can vouch for De’Longhi’s barista-quality cappuccinos and lattes. Good for small spaces, this compact machine comes with a frother and also accommodates taller cups.

Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set

Originally $399.99; on sale for $149.99

You truly don’t need 17 knives, but this is a great deal on a quality set that will keep you paring, chopping and slicing for years to come.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Originally $457; on sale for $299.99

Finally getting around to investing in a high-quality set of cookware? This All-Clad set has all the essentials, provides even heating and has three safe, PFOA-free nonstick layers for flawless release.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.