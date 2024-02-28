No matter your go-to winter style, we can all agree that warmth and comfort are top priorities. But it doesn't mean you have to give up on being stylish. A pair of versatile boots that can be dressed up or down is key to a well-rounded winter wardrobe.
Whether you're trekking to the office or the grocery store, feeling polished will put a spring in your step. When looking for stylish winter boots, it's important to keep function in mind. We're major fans of waterproof designs with treaded lug soles for traction. If you live in a colder climate, felt or wool linings are also crucial to keep your feet warm.
For boots that will last for years to come, genuine leather and shearling are worthy investments. And whether you opt for leather or suede, be sure to treat your boots according to the manufacturer's instructions to keep them in pristine condition.
These waterproof and insulated boots are the epitome of city chic. The sneaker-boot hybrid features Sorel's signature wavy Kinetic sole with micro-tread for extra grip on icy sidewalks. It comes in four colour combos, but we love the contrast between the utilitarian khaki and soft pastel pink in the pair above.
If you already own and love the heavy-duty Tivoli IV boots by Sorel, you're sure to love these sleek and stylish winter shoes.
For snow boots that look sophisticated rather than clunky, opt for a monochrome style in a slim silhouette. This rubber duck design by Columbia is ideal for snow storm and slushy days, and features a lining designed to retain body heat for extra warmth.
These were made to withstand the coldest winters, without compromising on style or appeal. The adjustable laces allow space for thick socks when extra warmth is needed.
Leather and shearling are winter footwear staples, but here they're given a fresh, stylish twist with a lug sole and a front zipper. These made-in-Canada boots are comfortable enough for all-day wear, easy to dress up or down and come in a sophisticated chocolate brown hue as well as classic black.
We love how easily these transition from casual weekend settings to corporate-friendly outfits.
Knee-high boots are having a moment (again), and you can't go wrong with a classic tan pair. The cozy faux fur lining peeks through for a stylish touch and the buckles allow you to adjust calf size.
These boots have over 7,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, with customers praising their warmth and fit. Tuck your leggings in or wear them with cute skirts or dresses—it's up to you as they look good with everything.
Understated shades of white and beige instantly elevate these functional boots. They're designed with extra grip and made to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -30°C. Plus, a hidden zipper makes them easy to slip on and off.
The lace-up on-trend design delivers serious fashion payoff while offering the utmost comfort and weather protection.
Despite being lightweight, these boots are sturdy, comfortable and have great traction. The uppers are made with a waterproof combination of leather and suede, and we love the black, brown and burgundy colour combination.
These are also perfect for winter sports as they feature a heel clip that's compatible with snowshoes. We love the supportive, cushioned soles, plus the rubber portion keeps you dry when things get slushy.
Paired with the pop of red leather, the patterned cuffs of these all-terrain boots are guaranteed to make an eye-catching addition to your winter gear collection. They're comfortable and designed to keep feet dry and warm in temperatures as low as -32°C, plus they have plenty of grip to keep you stable on your daily walks.
For a hiking winter shoe that's fashion-forward enough for every day, try this minimalist pair. The mix of quilted nylon and leather is fresh and trendy, while the grippy, shock-absorbing sole, cushioned interior and insulation make it a comfortable pick.
Pair with denim, smart black pants or casual skirts for an effortlessly cool (and practical) look you'll reach for over and over again.
If you're looking for a stylish pick that won't break the bank, we've got you covered. These affordable zip-up booties have over 6,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. They're easy to slip on and are ideal for taking the dogs out for a quick walk in the morning.
These are incredibly easy to clean—simply wipe the surface down with a warm, damp cloth when they get a bit dirty. They run small, so we recommend sizing up to get the best fit.
These leather knee-high boots are a fashion statement, but they're also lined and waterproof, so they'll keep your feet warm and dry through the winter. The buckle detail gives them an edge, while the lug sole provides improved traction.
Chelsea boots are a solid choice, no matter the season. These ones were given a winter-friendly update with waterproof leather and a warm felt lining. The khaki hue is easy to pair with just about anything in your wardrobe, while also providing a subtle hint of colour.
Looking to level up your chalet style? Give these plush Ugg platforms a try—you can thank us later! Adorned with upcycled wool trim, they're guaranteed to be the star of any après-ski 'fit. (Be sure to treat them before wearing to keep them looking fresh and stain-free.)
Fair warning: You may feel so cozy in these that you'll never want to wear anything else.
Snow boots can be cute enough for daily wear, too. The proof? This tall quilted style by Canadian brand Pajar looks equally good with a snowsuit or a dress. They'll keep you toasty in temperatures as low as -30°C.
We love the extra cushioned soles and quilted uppers that offer subtle texture and comfort. If you're prone to cold legs, this is the best winter boot for you.
With a front zipper that makes them easy to slip on and off, these sleek ankle boots are ideal for daily wear. They can easily be dressed up for the office and they boast a comfortable cushioned sole that's kind on sore feet.
Though it's been around for a few winters, the puffy boot trend isn't going anywhere. We love this minimal leather design, complete with a modern flatform waterproof rubber sole. Whether you pair it with leggings or trousers, it's a versatile piece that will get a ton of wear.
The perfect balance of chic and sporty, these winter-appropriate hiking boots are a versatile addition to your collection. They're definitely a splurge, but they pack a ton of high-performance features. Designed to be ultra-lightweight, they are also waterproof, breathable and temperature-regulating, with an all-terrain sole for maximum comfort.
Despite having a little bit more height than regular hiking boots, they're comfortable and not too bulky.
Outdoorsy types will love these cute hiking boots made to take on slippery surfaces. This style was designed specifically for women's feet and insulated with a material originally developed for NASA.
Adjustable laces and warm knit uppers make these a great pair for active lifestyles.
Add shimmer to your winter ensemble with these cute metallic lace-up boots topped with shearling. We love that they come with two sets of laces—a light and dark option—for different vibes. While they're super trendy, they're also warm to temperatures up to -24°C.
Genuine shearling is a major step up from faux fur, and a wardrobe investment you'll be happy you made when the mercury reaches record lows. Think of these like a more elegant, going out-appropriate take on your favourite snow boots.
Lined with wool and entirely waterproof, these boots are polished but more heavy-duty than you might realize: They're equipped with a retractable crampon system, which is perfect for icy surfaces.
You can expect warm, dry feet and that coveted walking-on-air feeling. Angled side zippers make these a breeze to step into. What's not to love?
Montreal-based brand Maguire makes some of our favourite winter boot designs, including this classic Chelsea style. The ankle is fitted to keep snow out but still provides plenty of stretch, and the inside is lined with shearling.
They come in black, brown and green, but the red makes a lovely contrast to all-black winter gear. We love how easily these pair with denim, skirts, dresses and even casual fleece-lined leggings. These boots are easy to wipe with leather cleansing cloths as well.
Though the wedge sole gives this boot some height, the hefty anti-slip sole makes it safe and easy to walk on snowy surfaces. Lined with polar plush to keep you warm, these boots are insulated to withstand temperatures as low as -24°C without compromising on style.
If you like heels, you'll love the added height and the stability these provide while keeping feet toasty and dry.
We looked at a variety of factors when choosing this year's best winter boots for women. We considered the extreme cold temperatures Canada's brutal winters expose us to, as well as factors like waterproofing and non-skid traction.
Boots with added benefits like arch support, soft linings and comfortable wearing ranked highest for our team. Style, overall design and value were also heavily considered. Options combining the best wearability, size ranges and affordability made it to our list of the best.
Finally, we vetted the cleaning process of each boot. Only designs that were easy to wipe down or treat with leather cleaner made it to our top picks.
