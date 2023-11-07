Like it or not, winter is just around the corner. When temperatures dip well below zero, having the right winter attire makes venturing outside more bearable. Trust us—nothing beats long winter coats when it comes to staying toasty warm.

Opt for a timeless wool-blend topper cut in a modern silhouette or a puffy parka in a fun colour—the choice is yours. We’ve got you covered with a selection of full-length winter jackets for every style.

The best long winter coats for women

Orolay Maxi Puffer Coat With Hood, $181

Ringing in at just $180, this coat is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The relaxed cut is casual, but the geometric quilting brings a luxurious touch. It comes in six hues, but we’re partial to the sleek red option.

Amazon Essentials Cocoon Puffer Coat, $81

Looking for a long winter coat that screams spring? This light pink Amazon Essentials coat will brighten even the dreariest winter day. Reviewers love the length, the fleece-lined pockets and the unbeatable price. If you’re not into pink, it’s also available in camel, charcoal and black.

Cole Haan Knee-Length Hooded Quilted Down Coat, $106

This down-filled puffer’s inner front zip sold us. We love that it adds an extra layer of warmth, while the cinched waist helps avoid the dreaded marshmallow look. It’s available in several dark hues in addition to black, including a gorgeous forest green.

Joe Fresh Long Puffer Jacket, $129

Water-resistant, breathable and lightweight, this puffer is a solid pick to stay warm without breaking the bank. It hits right below the knee to create a flattering and versatile silhouette. Choose from three easy-to-wear colours—burgundy, black and sage.

Noize Mara Plus Long Length Parka, $240

Want to inject some sunshine into your winter wardrobe? This parka from Canadian brand Noize is just the ticket. It features a practical detachable hood, a removable belt and will keep you toasty warm in temperatures up to -30°C.

Mango Double-Face Fur-Effect Coat, $350

Shearling-trimmed coats are having a moment, and we love this incredibly chic monochrome faux-fur take on the trend. Play with proportions and pair with tall boots for the ultimate wintertime going-out look.

Gap Puff Coat, $278

Lean into chocolate brown (the hottest hue of the season) with this midi quilted beauty. The oversized silhouette can be cinched in at the waist with the removable belt for a flattering fit. The coat also features handy knit cuffs with thumb holes to keep your hands warm.

Frank & Oak The Highland Long Puffer Coat, $499

Brave temperatures up to -25°C in this water- and wind-resistant winter coat, complete with a cozy shawl hood and fleece-lined pockets. Plus, the joyful pop of colour is sure to brighten up long winter days.

Lululemon Insulated Long Blanket Wrap Coat, $398

Puffy in all the right places, this long wrap coat feels like wrapping yourself up in a blanket. It’s perfect for those of us who wish we could stay in bed all day. Size down for a slimmer fit if that’s not your vibe.

Canada Goose Marlow Parka, $1,550

Get outside and withstand temperatures up to -30°C in this full-length parka that’s made in Canada. It’s constructed from a super-soft, wind- and water-resistant material that lets skin breathe. Partake in all the winter activities you heart desires and work up a sweat without worry.

Rudsak Georgia Quilted Trench With Removable Hood, $695

A quilted jacket is a must-have for fall and winter. This 2-in-1 trench coat is a great option for transitional weather and West Coast living. Perfect for temperatures up to -10°C, it features a detachable hood and inner layer designed to keep your neck warm.

Laura Plus Notch Collar Wool-Blend Coat, $328

This wool-blend topper in a modern double-breasted design is available in a jewel-toned hue and finished with large gold buttons to make a stylish statement.

Contemporaine Wool and Cashmere Double-Breasted Overcoat, $550

If a timeless design is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong with a calf-length camel coat. This one contains 70 percent wool and 10 percent cashmere, which makes for a warm combination that will last for years to come.

Aritzia The Super Puff Long, $350

There’s a reason the Aritzia Super Puff parka is a popular choice when it comes to winter gear. It’s warm, fairly affordable and comes in every colour and length imaginable. We love the maxi style, which is perfect to keep your legs warm if you choose to forego tights this winter.

Vallier Sagene Baffled Down Parka, $900

This Montreal-designed winter coat is the perfect balance between style and function. Crafted with high-performance fabric and finished with utilitarian details, it also has thoughtful additions such as side zippers that allow for a range of movements.

