It’s no secret that the Chatelaine team loves Toronto-based jewellery brand Mejuri. With its cute pieces that range from minimalist to bold, the brand is our go-to whenever we need a quick style refresh. If you're looking for a new jewellery piece to wear on repeat, we’ve got you covered with inspo straight from our editors’ collections.

Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $168

“I’ve gifted this zodiac necklace to my niece and also bought one for myself. It’s the perfect birthday or Christmas present for the astrology lover in your life, and also a great layering piece.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Chunky Huggie Hoops, $128

“Chunky jewelry is everywhere in 2025, but I personally tend to opt for minimalist designs that elevate my style in subtle ways. These small hoops strike the perfect balance. I have them in 18K gold vermeil, but they also come in silver.” —Amy Evans, commerce editorial director

Bold Letter Pendant Necklace, $198

“Growing up, I never found my name on any keychains or magnets. As an adult, I can’t say no to anything that has my initials on it. I love wearing this necklace stacked with other chains, charms and pendants, but it also looks good by itself.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style, beauty and travel editor

Tube Large Hoops, $118

“I am not a big earrings person, in either sense of the word—I rarely switch up my studs. But when I want a sleek counterpoint to a necklace, these hoops are the ones I reach for. The size is perfect—not too big and not too small—and I like how they’re both sleek and a bit of a statement.” —Gillian Grace, deputy features editor

Charlotte Bold Hoops, $128

“I’m usually more of a bigger-is-better person when it comes to hoops, which makes it all the more surprising how much I love these nubby little earrings that just barely hug the width of the earlobe. Their shape and texture make them feel elegant, but still neutral enough to wear with a stack of bracelets or some layered necklaces.” —Chantal Braganza, food editor

Charlotte Slim Ring, $128

“This elegant ring was inspired by Charlotte cake, a traditional French dessert. The pillowy ridges along the band are reminiscent of lady fingers and it’s got a refined, sculptural aesthetic. It’s great for stacking.” —A.E.

Gold Pavé Diamonds Long Bar Studs, $348

“My colleague Gillian Grace influenced me to purchase these chic, cool-girl studs and now I wear them nearly every day. (So does Gillian!) They add a subtle amount of shimmer without being over the top.” —M.H.

“Ever since I spotted these enamel hoop earrings, I can’t stop thinking about them. It’s such an easy way to add a little pop of colour to an outfit, plus the links can be removed for when you just need a simple, minimalist earring.” —A.D.

Dôme Figure Ring, $128

“I adore this modern statement ring’s unique wavy design, and I’ve been complimented on it many times. It’s also available in silver and in colourful enamel options.” —A.E.

Dôme Huggies, $78

“These huggies are among my most-worn pieces of jewellery. I love how affordable they are, as well as their sculptural shape.” —A.E.