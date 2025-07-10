  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe
Fashion

The Mejuri Jewellery Pieces Our Editors Can’t Live Without

The earrings, rings and necklaces we wear on repeat.
By Chatelaine
July 10, 2025
The Mejuri Jewellery Pieces Our Editors Can’t Live Without

It’s no secret that the Chatelaine team loves Toronto-based jewellery brand Mejuri. With its cute pieces that range from minimalist to bold, the brand is our go-to whenever we need a quick style refresh. If you're looking for a new jewellery piece to wear on repeat, we’ve got you covered with inspo straight from our editors’ collections.

Zodiac Pendant Necklace, $168

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace

“I’ve gifted this zodiac necklace to my niece and also bought one for myself. It’s the perfect birthday or Christmas present for the astrology lover in your life, and also a great layering piece.”Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Chunky Huggie Hoops, $128

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Chunky Huggie Hoops

“Chunky jewelry is everywhere in 2025, but I personally tend to opt for minimalist designs that elevate my style in subtle ways. These small hoops strike the perfect balance. I have them in 18K gold vermeil, but they also come in silver.” —Amy Evans, commerce editorial director

Advertisement

Bold Letter Pendant Necklace, $198

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Bold Letter Pendant Necklace

“Growing up, I never found my name on any keychains or magnets. As an adult, I can’t say no to anything that has my initials on it. I love wearing this necklace stacked with other chains, charms and pendants, but it also looks good by itself.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style, beauty and travel editor

Tube Large Hoops, $118

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Tube Large Hoops

“I am not a big earrings person, in either sense of the word—I rarely switch up my studs. But when I want a sleek counterpoint to a necklace, these hoops are the ones I reach for. The size is perfect—not too big and not too small—and I like how they’re both sleek and a bit of a statement.” —Gillian Grace, deputy features editor

Advertisement

Charlotte Bold Hoops, $128

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Charlotte Bold Hoops

“I’m usually more of a bigger-is-better person when it comes to hoops, which makes it all the more surprising how much I love these nubby little earrings that just barely hug the width of the earlobe. Their shape and texture make them feel elegant, but still neutral enough to wear with a stack of bracelets or some layered necklaces.” —Chantal Braganza, food editor

Charlotte Slim Ring, $128

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Charlotte Slim Ring

“This elegant ring was inspired by Charlotte cake, a traditional French dessert. The pillowy ridges along the band are reminiscent of lady fingers and it’s got a refined, sculptural aesthetic. It’s great for stacking.” —A.E.

Advertisement

Gold Pavé Diamonds Long Bar Studs, $348

Mejuri Pavé diamond bar stud earrings.

“My colleague Gillian Grace influenced me to purchase these chic, cool-girl studs and now I wear them nearly every day. (So does Gillian!) They add a subtle amount of shimmer without being over the top.” —M.H.

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Stevie Hoop Earrings with Enamel Links

“Ever since I spotted these enamel hoop earrings, I can’t stop thinking about them. It’s such an easy way to add a little pop of colour to an outfit, plus the links can be removed for when you just need a simple, minimalist earring.” —A.D.

Advertisement

Dôme Figure Ring, $128

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Dôme Figure Ring

“I adore this modern statement ring’s unique wavy design, and I’ve been complimented on it many times. It’s also available in silver and in colourful enamel options.” —A.E.

Dôme Huggies, $78

Mejuri Editors' Picks: Mejuri Dôme Huggies

“These huggies are among my most-worn pieces of jewellery. I love how affordable they are, as well as their sculptural shape.” —A.E.

This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

The very best of Chatelaine straight to your inbox.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Chatelaine
Chatelaine

Chatelaine celebrates, inspires, informs and empowers. We know that Canadian women contain multitudes, and we cover all of the issues—big and small—that matter to them, from climate change to caregiving, Canadian fashion and what to cook now.

FILED UNDER:
ShoppingFashionshop canada
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of the Chatelaine Summer 2025 issue, featuring a pink drink with a paper straw.

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In our Summer 2025 issue, we get real about what sex is like after 40. Plus, living together after divorce, our favourite beauty products of the year and 17 incredibly summery recipes, from ceviche to sour cherry cobbler.