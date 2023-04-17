A cute pair of socks is all you need to breathe new life into your solemates.

A cute pair of socks might just be the easiest way to dress up your footwear for spring. Whether you put a twist on the preppy look, with frilly white chaussettes and classic black loafers, or load up on colours, patterns and embellishments, the contrast is sure to make your solemates pop. Not sure where to start? You can’t go wrong with trendy slouchy socks and Mary Janes. And socks and sandals are no longer a fashion faux pas, so try lacy socks with throwback jelly shoes or pair a fun pattern with platforms. We found a few cute pair of socks to get you started.

Okie Dokie

A graphic pattern like this one pairs well with black loafers or Mary Janes.

Gridlock socks, $16, shopokiedokie.com

Simons

Wear this sweet pair of floral embroidered socks with sneakers or sandals.

Embroidered socks, $7, simons.ca

MeMoi

To soften the look of chunkier shoes, opt for delicate lace socks.

Lace crew socks, $16, urbanoutfitters.com

Fafa Creative Finds

The heart-shaped cut-outs takes these from basic to fabulous.

Frilly socks, $6, etsy.com

Free People

For a luxe vibe, give the sheer socks and heels combination a try.

Sheer crew socks, $48, freepeople.com

Cider

Adorned with a faux-pearl bow, these frilly fishnet socks channel the balletcore trend.

Fishnet socks, $10, shopcider.com

Maria La Rosa

A metallic accent makes any outfit pop.

Laminated socks, $55, anthropologie.com

J.Crew

Perfect for everyday wear, these ruffle pastel socks come in packs of three.

Ruffle socks 3-pack, $22, jcrew.com

Garage

White crew socks worn with sneakers and loafers are having a moment, but why not add a touch of whimsy with butterfly appliqués?

Butterfly socks, $8, garageclothing.com