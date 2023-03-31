All The Must-Have Pieces From Uniqlo’s Upcoming Designer Collab

Dust off your loafers; spring is about to take a preppy turn. Uniqlo’s upcoming designer collab with U.K. fashion label JW Anderson―titled A Sporting Way of Life―draws inspiration from quintessential collegiate athletic style, with a British twist. With pleats and stripes galore, the collection reinvents iconic preppy silhouettes like polo shirts, button downs and blazers with a playful, modern twist. Now in its sixth year, the partnership’s latest collection is sure to fly off the shelves, so take a peek at our favourite pieces—from knitwear to dresses to accessories―before it drops in select Canadian stores and online in early April.
With its asymmetrical pleated skirt, this shirt dress puts a feminine twist on the menswear-inspired trend.
Shirt dress, $70, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
This tennis skirt is easy to style on and off the court.
Pleated mini skirt, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
Featuring the brand’s AirSense fabric technology, this blazer is stretchy, lightweight and comfortable to wear even on hot summer days.
Blazer, $110, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
Delicate pleats at the cuff and hem elevate this preppy piece.
Polo shirt, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
For a streamlined take on the cargo pants trend, try a wide-leg carpenter style with this year’s must-have detail: a hammer loop.
Carpenter pants, $70 each, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
Pair these layered socks with loafers for an instant style upgrade.
Layered socks, $8, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
Pair this boxy button-up with the matching skirt, or with jeans for a relaxed off-duty ’fit.
Button-up shirt, $50, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
The preppy rugby shirt gets reimagined as a dress.
Polo dress, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
Knit vests have been trending for a few seasons, and this one is the perfect way to infuse some varsity spirit into your wardrobe.
Vest, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
A staple of collegiate style, this cable-knit cardigan is a year-round staple.
Cardigan, $70, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
You’ll get loads of wear out of this trench coat-inspired belted dress. Need proof? See Megan Markle’s multiple outings in the classic style.
Sleeveless dress, $80, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.
No sportswear-inspired collection would be complete without a matching workout set.
Bra top, $35, jogger pants, $70, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.