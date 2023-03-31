All The Must-Have Pieces From Uniqlo’s Upcoming Designer Collab

Dust off your loafers; spring is about to take a preppy turn. Uniqlo’s upcoming designer collab with U.K. fashion label JW Anderson―titled A Sporting Way of Life​​―draws inspiration from quintessential collegiate athletic style, with a British twist. With pleats and stripes galore, the collection reinvents iconic preppy silhouettes like polo shirts, button downs and blazers with a playful, modern twist. Now in its sixth year, the partnership’s latest collection is sure to fly off the shelves, so take a peek at our favourite pieces—from knitwear to dresses to accessories―before it drops in select Canadian stores and online in early April.

With its asymmetrical pleated skirt, this shirt dress puts a feminine twist on the menswear-inspired trend.

Shirt dress, $70, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

This tennis skirt is easy to style on and off the court.

Pleated mini skirt, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

Featuring the brand’s AirSense fabric technology, this blazer is stretchy, lightweight and comfortable to wear even on hot summer days.

Blazer, $110, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

Delicate pleats at the cuff and hem elevate this preppy piece.

Polo shirt, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

For a streamlined take on the cargo pants trend, try a wide-leg carpenter style with this year’s must-have detail: a hammer loop.

Carpenter pants, $70 each, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

Pair these layered socks with loafers for an instant style upgrade.

Layered socks, $8, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

Pair this boxy button-up with the matching skirt, or with jeans for a relaxed off-duty ’fit.

Button-up shirt, $50, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

The preppy rugby shirt gets reimagined as a dress.

Polo dress, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

Knit vests have been trending for a few seasons, and this one is the perfect way to infuse some varsity spirit into your wardrobe.

Vest, $60, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

A staple of collegiate style, this cable-knit cardigan is a year-round staple.

Cardigan, $70, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

You’ll get loads of wear out of this trench coat-inspired belted dress. Need proof? See Megan Markle’s multiple outings in the classic style.

Sleeveless dress, $80, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.

No sportswear-inspired collection would be complete without a matching workout set.

Bra top, $35, jogger pants, $70, uniqlo.com. Available on April 6, 2023.