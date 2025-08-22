We Love This Bestselling Author’s Romantic Style

Like her sizzling summer romances set in cottage country, Canadian bestselling author Carley Fortune’s style is fun, romantic and a little nostalgic—cool caftans, breezy white dresses, sweet puff-sleeved pieces and bold prints with a retro flair are all part of her repertoire. “There’s ‘Writer Carley,’ who is at home working diligently on her books, and that involves a lot of exercise clothing and loungewear sets,” she says. “And then there’s ‘Author Carley’, who is doing public events, and the goal is to make myself and others smile.”

This summer, Fortune hit the road on a multi-stop promo tour for One Golden Summer, her newly released fourth novel. “I think about what I’m wearing as a way of expressing the energy of the books—each one has a colour story,” she says. Inspired by the blues and sunset tones of her latest cover, she packed her favourite jeans, hot pink Roger Vivier pumps and a jacquard top trimmed with feathers. “I love how the fabric billows,” says Fortune of the statement piece by Italian brand La Double J. “It’s a 1960s martini-by-the-pool kind of blouse.”

Here, Fortune shares more about how her sense of style has evolved, her writing uniform and why she's a chaotic shopper.

How do you plan what to wear for your book tour?

“I think about the vibe of the venues and what I will be comfortable in, then I put together a plan. I also try things on and take pictures of the outfits so I can remember them. On tour, you’re in a different city at a different event day after day, so I like to be very organized.

“When I started going out on book tours and doing media, I had to start thinking about the way I dress differently—for example, when you’re on TV, you can’t wear certain colours, like black or white, or tiny patterns. I thought, ‘If I have to wear colour, I’m going to make it fun, I'm going to play with it.’ Each book cover has a colour story, and I look for pieces that fit with that.

“For One Golden Summer, I looked for blue, gold and yellow pieces that match the cover, like the La Double J top. When I put it on, the feathers rustle in the breeze—I love when a piece of clothing has movement. And it’s a piece that is also super comfortable; the proportions are large, the shape is a little retro and very chic.”

What’s your writing uniform?

“When writing, comfort is so important—you don’t really want to think about what you’re wearing. I put on my workout clothes first thing in the morning so I’m more likely to exercise, or I wear matching sets that feel like pyjamas but look a little more stylish.”

What kind of shopper are you when it comes to fashion?

“I’m a bit of a magpie—I just like to see what speaks to me. I wish I was one of those people who had a uniform or a capsule wardrobe, but I’m so much more chaotic as a shopper—it’s more fun.

“In my day-to-day life, when I’m not on tour or writing, I like a piece with a puff sleeve, something that has a bit of a ’60s or ’70s flare but still feels contemporary—say, a caftan with a bold pattern, or a white summery dress.”