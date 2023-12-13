When it comes to outerwear, homegrown brands do it better.We love long winter coats with stylish features and plush teddy coats, but there’s something truly special about a made-in-Canada parka. Whether you’re looking for a winter coat made from sustainable materials or a classic down-filled puffer that will keep you toasty through the season’s harshest weather, our favourite local brands and retailers have mastered the art of keeping us warm.

There’s no denying that a heavy-duty winter coat is an investment, but it’s one that will be with you for years to come. While a coat that’s manufactured in Canada—by brands like Canada Goose, Mackage and Wuxly to name a few—most likely ring in at somewhere between $1,000 and $1,400. But there are plenty of more affordable, designed in Canada (but manufactured elsewhere) coats to be found, including from retailers like Joe Fresh, Roots and Aritzia.

Shop our pick of stylish Canadian winter coats that will keep you warm through the ups and downs of winter—no matter your budget.

The best Canadian coats for winter to shop this season

Roots Down Short Puffer Jacket, $200

Adorned with a limited-edition floral pattern by Heather Cooper—the designer of Roots’ iconic beaver logo—this cropped parka is stylish and incredibly warm. It’s filled with responsibly sourced duck down, has a removable hood and an array of practical pockets.

We love the oversized silhouette that lends it a casual, off-duty look that’s perfect for snow days.

Lululemon Insulated Long Blanket Wrap, $398

Bigger is sometimes better, and that’s definitely the case with this coat. It’s oversized and cozy, which is perfect if you want to feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket. The belt cinches at the waist for a more defined silhouette, but it’s also removable if you’d rather fully commit to the pillowy look.

Twik Big Baffle Puffer, $195

Want to get over the winter blues with minimal effort? A cobalt winter jacket is the way to go. This matte option features deep front pockets to keep essentials safe as well as an adjustable hood. It hits just over the knees for a versatile silhouette that works for any occasion.

Joe Fresh Women+ Jacket with PrimaLoft, $129

Perfect for minimalists, this all-black coat is as timeless as they come. It’s filled with synthetic insulation for a lightweight feel, and comes in sizes XS to 3X.

Dynamite Lustre Puff Cinched Waist Puffer Jacket, $150



With a drawstring at the waist, this puffer elegantly avoids the standard-issue marshmallow look. The fabric has a lovely pearlescent sheen and is water- and wind-resistant to boot.

Canada Goose Marlow Jacket, $1,350

If you’re looking for a neutral that’s neither black nor beige, give navy a shot. The classic hue brings this chic down-filled parka to life, giving the casual style a luxurious twist. We love the wrap hood and the perfect hip length, too.

Soia & Kyo Bomber Puffer, $395

Ideal for West Coast living or transitional weather, this bomber-inspired puffer is designed to keep you warm up to -5C. It’s available in four colours, including spruce green and sunshine yellow.

Lolë Cherry Claudia Light Puffer Jacket, $209

This vibrant cherry-coloured puffer is an easy way to bring much-needed joy to dreary winter days. The cut is fitted for a timeless look and the coat is designed for temperatures up to -20C.

Mackage Lenzi 2-in-1 Down Coat, $1,390

Proportions are everything in this puffy work of art by Mackage. The fit is customized via a set of drawstrings at the waist and cuffs, and the wrap hood can be removed. It also comes in light grey and black, but we’re partial to this zesty and energizing sorbet hue.

Frank and Oak The Hygge Puffer Coat, $449

Named after the Danish word for coziness, the Hygge parka lives up to its name. It’s made from breathable fabric and features fleece-lined pockets for extra warmth. The best part? It’s got just the right amount of bulk to keep you warm up to -25C without impeding movement.

Nobis Forma 2-in-1 Long Quilted Jacket, $1,495

There are countless ways of wearing this customizable parka. Thanks to a handy zipper, you can transform the full-length coat into a bomber. The fuzzy collar and pockets are also removable for a more streamlined look. Oh, and did we mention you can even wear the bottom as a snow skirt (think: snow pants, but chic) to keep you legs warm throughout winter. Now, that’s what we call getting your money’s worth.

Arc’teryx Thorium Jacket, $550

This lightweight goose-down coat with a nylon shell is all about movement and breathability. The classic fit is timeless, but if you’re looking for something a little different, may we recommend this gorgeous lavender hue?

Wuxly Palais Parka, $1,195

This parka is made in Toronto from synthetic insulation. The A-line silhouette and belted waist make it a flattering option, and it comes in several colours, including burgundy and khaki green.

Aritzia The Super Puff Shorty, $250

Made from soft cord material and filled with responsibly sourced goose down, this cropped puffer is a trendy take on the brand’s bestselling Super Puff parka.

Rudsak Dalya Quilted Puffer Trench, $995

Can’t decide between a classic wool coat or a trendy puffer? This winter trench blends the two styles for a look that’s both cute and practical. It comes with a removable inner collar so it can be adapted to all temperatures.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.