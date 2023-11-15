12 Plush Teddy Coats To Wear This Winter

It’s been ten years since the iconic Max Mara Teddy Bear coat made its debut on the runway, and the style is as popular as ever. It has since spawned countless dupes in an endless array of styles and a rainbow of colours for all tastes and budgets.

It’s easy to see why plush fleece coats remain a wardrobe staple season after season. The best teddy coats are warm, comfortable and incredibly stylish. Trust us—they’re winter’s real MVPs.

How to style teddy coats

A plush teddy coat might look bulkier and more intimidating than a long winter coat, but it’s an incredibly versatile piece that’s surprisingly easy to style. It can be paired with anything, from jeans to party dresses.

If you’re looking for a more laid-back approach to the trend, embrace a cropped moto jacket silhouette. The short-length teddy coat works especially well for those who wear a lot of high-waisted pants and skirts. For a timeless coat that will outlive countless trend cycles, a classic caramel-hued long-length coat is the way to go.

A teddy coat is also a must-have for the holiday season, as it brings an additional touch of luxury to sparkly ensembles and helps dress up casual outfits.

Our favourite teddy coats for 2023

Best overall

Levi’s Patchwork Quilted Teddy Coat, $195



This knee-length quilted pick by Levi’s comes in black, dark red, chocolate brown and the lovely spruce green colour seen above. Reviewers love the oversized fit, which leaves plenty of room for chunky knits, because that’s what you need when temperatures are well below zero.

When it comes to price, quality and fit, this cute topper can’t be beat.

Best budget buy

Old Navy Oversized Teddy Pullover, $36



Want to partake in the teddy trend without going over budget? This ultra-affordable zip-up comes in six colours and is available in sizes XS to 4XL. We love its flattering cropped length, elasticized cuffs and big pockets.

Best splurge

Lamarque Leather-Accent Bouclé Jacket, $395



Luxury Montreal-based brand Lamarque has the coolest take on the teddy jacket with this oversized moto style. The shearling fleece is accented with faux leather details and buckles for a fresh-yet-timeless look that’s guaranteed to keep you warm.

Best for layering

Liuhuaf Teddy Shacket, $45



Winter calls for great layering pieces, like this cozy teddy shacket. It’s the perfect laid-back topper to pair with jeans at the airport, or throw on over pyjamas to keep warm at the cottage.

This versatile style is available in six colours (including mustard yellow and pink) and comes in sizes small to 3XL.

Best for dressing up

Uniqlo Teddy Tailored Coat, $90



Throw this beige teddy coat over a cocktail dress during the holiday season to keep cozy between parties. It’s soft yet perfectly structured, making it easy to style for special occasions. If that’s not your style, it also pairs well with a more casual look.

It’s made with a thin windproof film, which keeps you super warm without compromising movement.

Best lightweight pick

Athleta Cozy Day Hybrid Coat, $209



If you’re not completely sold on the bulkier teddy look or want more range of movement, this hybrid style is the answer. While the front is fleece, the back is made from lightweight insulated quilted nylon. In the city or on the hiking trail, it’s a stylish addition to any jacket collection.

Bonus: It comes in three lengths, so it’s suitable for tall and petite frames.

Best short-length

Gap Teddy Moto Jacket, $77



This super-soft moto jacket features a straight, relaxed silhouette that can be sized up or down depending on the fit you want. It hits at the hips for a flattering length on a range of body types. This coat comes in the iconic teddy fleece caramel hue, as well as black and dark brown.

Best neutral pick

Joe Fresh Teddy Fleece Jacket $51



Neutral tone enthusiasts will be obsessed with this short moto style by Joe Fresh. It features a goes-with-anything cream fleece exterior trimmed with tan faux suede, matching lining and an asymmetrical zip closure.

Best puffer

Tna The Mega Puff Teddy Puffer, $250



To get the teddy look without compromising on warmth, opt for this stylish teddy puffer that can withstand temperatures up to -20C. It’s water-repellent and filled with 100 percent responsibly sourced goose down.

Best fit

H&M Teddy Pile Coat, $114



The slouchy fit, midi length and notched lapels make this double-breasted teddy coat an instant classic that’s guaranteed to look good on everyone. The material feels thick and warm, without overpowering the outfit underneath or looking heavy on petite frames.

Plus, the neutral colour is a true wardrobe staple that pairs well with just about anything.

Best colour selection

Freed Ruby Teddy Coat, $385



Brighten up even the coldest, greyest winter day with a pop of colour. Freed has been in the business of making outerwear for over a century, and the Winnipeg-based brand now makes some of the cutest faux-fur coats out there.

Our pick for the season is this bright blue topper, but this style also comes in cream, red and green.

Best pastel hue

Noize Short-Length Teddy Coat, $109



Soft and sweet, this light pink moto jacket puts a feminine spin on the teddy coat trend. Details like buttoned cuffs and flap pockets make it a practical pick, plus it keeps you warm up to -5C.

