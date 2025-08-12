9 Gorgeous Linen Dresses To Wear This Summer

Linen has long been a staple fabric for hot summer days—it's breezy, breathable and undeniably cool. Whether you're looking for a casual everyday piece you'll wear for years to come or a one-and-done piece you can dress up on sweltering evenings out with the girls, a breezy linen dress is always the answer.
Looking for your next does-it-all summer frock? From shifts to wraps to A-line silhouettes, we've got you covered with cute Canadian linen dresses.
The humble shirt-dress may be a staple in any minimalist wardrobe, but it's far from basic. This affordable linen-blend button-up has cuffed sleeves and a belted waist to add definition to the oversized silhouette.
A sweetheart neckline adorned with a bow and puffy sleeves dial up the cottagecore vibes.
This knee-length linen-blend dress features smocking on the back for a comfortable fit, as well as stylish ruching on the hips. It comes in classic black and trendy lilac.
With its open back and fitted bodice, this maxi dress is the perfect option for a chic night out.
This denim blue linen dress has a casual, lived-in vibe that's perfect for brunch dates or family gatherings.
Looking to embrace the hottest hue of the year? A red dress makes a stylish statement. This button-up frock is made from locally milled fabric and sewn in Toronto. Bonus: You can easily pair it with tights when cooler weather hits.
Vancouver-based label Kate Austin is best known for its bright prints and billowy dresses, like this floral 100 percent linen mini. The V-neck and oversized balloon sleeves are perfect to add a touch of drama to your summer style.
Slip dresses were all the rage in the '90s—and they're having a major moment this summer. This linen number by Montreal designer Eliza Faulkner is the perfect way to indulge your nostalgic side, while also dabbling in the butter yellow trend that's been spotted all over runways and red carpets in recent months.
Dressed up or down, this maxi tiered dress is a versatile addition to any hot-weather wardrobe. The back is fastened with a series of adjustable ties for a custom fit and added visual interest. It's made from a soft and breathable mix of linen and cotton.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
Kim Izzo is an author, screenwriter and journalist. With a focus on lifestyle, entertainment and etiquette, her byline has appeared in multiple publications including The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, The Kit, Elle Canada, Marie Claire, Zoomer, Fashion and Chatelaine.