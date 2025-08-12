9 Gorgeous Linen Dresses To Wear This Summer

Linen has long been a staple fabric for hot summer days—it's breezy, breathable and undeniably cool. Whether you're looking for a casual everyday piece you'll wear for years to come or a one-and-done piece you can dress up on sweltering evenings out with the girls, a breezy linen dress is always the answer.

Looking for your next does-it-all summer frock? From shifts to wraps to A-line silhouettes, we've got you covered with cute Canadian linen dresses.

Joe Fresh Linen Blend Button-Up Midi Dress, $22

The humble shirt-dress may be a staple in any minimalist wardrobe, but it's far from basic. This affordable linen-blend button-up has cuffed sleeves and a belted waist to add definition to the oversized silhouette.

Reitmans Midi Dress with Bubble Sleeves, $67

A sweetheart neckline adorned with a bow and puffy sleeves dial up the cottagecore vibes.

RW&Co. Sleeveless Mini Dress with Square Neckline, $150

This knee-length linen-blend dress features smocking on the back for a comfortable fit, as well as stylish ruching on the hips. It comes in classic black and trendy lilac.

Dynamite Open Back Linen Midi Dress, $42

With its open back and fitted bodice, this maxi dress is the perfect option for a chic night out.

Laura Linen A-Line Dress, $140

This denim blue linen dress has a casual, lived-in vibe that's perfect for brunch dates or family gatherings.

Good for Sunday Organic Linen Shirt Dress, $168

Looking to embrace the hottest hue of the year? A red dress makes a stylish statement. This button-up frock is made from locally milled fabric and sewn in Toronto. Bonus: You can easily pair it with tights when cooler weather hits.

Kate Austin Designs Meret Linen Dress, $375

Vancouver-based label Kate Austin is best known for its bright prints and billowy dresses, like this floral 100 percent linen mini. The V-neck and oversized balloon sleeves are perfect to add a touch of drama to your summer style.

Eliza Faulkner Kaia Dress, $192

Slip dresses were all the rage in the '90s—and they're having a major moment this summer. This linen number by Montreal designer Eliza Faulkner is the perfect way to indulge your nostalgic side, while also dabbling in the butter yellow trend that's been spotted all over runways and red carpets in recent months.

MAS Bari Dress, $198

Dressed up or down, this maxi tiered dress is a versatile addition to any hot-weather wardrobe. The back is fastened with a series of adjustable ties for a custom fit and added visual interest. It's made from a soft and breathable mix of linen and cotton.