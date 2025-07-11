Need a hit of dopamine? Butter yellow—summer's hottest hue—is the joy-sparking quick-fix you're looking for. Equal parts energizing and comforting, the sunny shade is the perfect colour to usher in warmer weather.

Butter yellow seen on the runway at Chloé (Spring/Summer 2025), Gucci (Cruise 2025) and 3.1 Phillip Lim (Spring/Summer 2025). (Photos courtesy of Chloé, Gucci and 3.1 Phillip Lim)

On Spring/Summer runways, the butter yellow trend was the star of the show. At Gucci, sweeping silhouettes played up the creamy hue’s ethereal vibes, while Chloé enlivened its signature boho aesthetic with an abundance of sheer lace-trimmed layers in buttery tones. Designer Philip Lim opted to dial up the fun with feathery creations.

Whether you’re headed to a wedding reception or a garden party, you can't go wrong with a sleek, head-to-toe monochrome moment. Want something a little more low-key? Pair buttery accessories with neutrals to energize your basics or with a rainbow of pastels for a bold approach to summer dressing.

Eliza Faulkner Dottie Blouse, $265 and Romy Pants, $350

This chic two-piece set by Montreal-based designer Eliza Faulkner takes the guesswork out of pulling together a flawless head-to-toe look. Made from breezy linen, the button-up blouse and wide-leg pants combo puts a summery twist on the co-ord trend. Pair with sneakers for a casual everyday vibe, or with a sleek kitten heel for a night out.

A Bronze Age Valley Dress, $360

Inspired by frilly nightgowns, this cotton dress by Vancouver brand A Bronze Age is the epitome of an easy summer frock. With its roomy silhouette and delicately ruched neckline, it's the kind of piece you can wear as a house dress, then jazz up with accessories for drinks with the girls.

Mejuri Stevie Hoop Earrings in Sterling Silver and Butter Enamel, $268

These sterling silver and enamel earrings are a great way to add a pop of colour to an outfit. The enamel links can also be removed to create a more minimalist pair of everyday hoops.

Call It Spring Micahh Woven Bag, $50

This summer, woven bags are having their moment in the sun. This affordable one (it's on sale for $25 at the moment!) has a crossbody strap and fits all the essentials.

RW&Co. Crochet Henley Sweater, $80

Want to channel the fisherman aesthetic? A crochet top immediately dials up the seaside vibes. It looks great with a basic pair of jean shorts, or as a swimsuit cover-up.

Maguire Mallorca Heeled Sandals, $220

Montreal footwear brand Maguire never fails to deliver cute, on-trend styles, and its summer collection is no exception. We love these block-heeled sandals with unexpected strappy details.

Mango Knitted Cardigan with Jewel Buttons, $96

Button-up vests have gone from being a corporate suiting staple to an everyday layer in recent months. This cute crochet number with gold buttons can be worn with your favourite pair of work trousers or denim shorts.

Simons Zaire Oval Sunglasses, $19

A budget-friendly pair of sunglasses is a smart way to try out a trendy colour. These oversized rounded frames are flattering for all face shapes.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag, $718

This leather tote's slouchy silhouette strikes the perfect balance between trendy and timeless. It also comes in brown and black.

Madewell Remy Mary Jane Flat, $203

Ballet flats are a must to get through summer in style. This zesty pair elevates any outfit thanks to its eye-catching sculptural buckles. (Wear them with frilly little socks to avoid getting sweaty!)

H&M Tie-Strap Bikini Top, $28 and Tie-Detail High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $25

With its textured fabric and tie details, this cute two-piece swimsuit is guaranteed to make a splash at the beach.