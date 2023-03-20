12 Cute Canadian PJ Sets To Slumber In Style

A matching pyjama set or a silky nightie won’t fix all your sleep issues, but it’s a good place to start. Slipping into a fresh pair of PJs at the end of a long day is the perfect way to unwind, and we’ve got you covered with cute and comfy picks from Canadian sleepwear brands that will take you from bed to breakfast and beyond.

This Is J x Bookhou

A collab with Toronto-based textile studio and shop Bookhou, this patterned pyjama set—which comes with a matching headband—is made in Canada from an incredibly soft bamboo fabric.

Henley set, $172, thisisj.com

Miiyu

Can’t wait for spring? Slip into this colourful abstract floral set.

Tank, $35, cropped pants, $49, simons.ca

Northern Reflections

Made for snoozing and lounging, this versatile all-day set also features a matching cardigan for chilly evenings.

Tank top, $35, pull-on pants, $50, northernreflections.com

The Sleep Shirt

A ruched neckline adorned with a bow give this breezy linen nightie a feminine look.

Linen nightie, $235, intothebedroom.com

Kip

Made from a stretchy blend of cotton, Modal and spandex, this dreamy set can be monogrammed for a personalized touch.

Short set, $210, sleepinkip.com

Tamga Designs

This super comfy set is designed for lounging, but also doubles as the perfect brunch outfit.

Lounge set, $139, tamgadesigns.com

Lusomé

Featuring sweat-wicking technology, these pyjamas are designed to keep you cool all night long.

Cooling pyjama set, $186, lusome.com

Petit Lem

Also available in kids’ sizes, these PJs are the most stylish way to match with your babe.

Pyjama set, $78, petitlem.com

Knix

This Modal set comes in five colours, including this pastel watercolour pattern.

Sleep top, $65, sleep shorts, $45, knix.ca

Love & Lore

This menswear-inspired set features a trendy two-tone look.

Pyjama set, $100, chapters.indigo.ca

Joe Fresh

With wide-leg pants and a turtleneck, this waffle knit set is chic enough to wear all day.

Sleep top, $24, sleep pants, $22, joefresh.com

La Vie En Rose

This maxi-length night shirt is made from recycled plastic spun into a soft fabric.

Button-down sleep shirt, $43, lavieennrose.com