The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In July

Here’s what we added to our carts this month, in between trips to the beach, patio hangs and backyard gardening—including a genius stain-removing stick that several staffers swear by.

Bongusta Naram Hand Towel, $40, 313designmarket.com

“Recently I decided to inject some colour into my (otherwise white) towel game with the hand towel from this set. The pink-and-red is giving major Strawberry Shortcake vibes, though the stripes lend a more contemporary feel.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Buncha Farmers All-Natural Stain Remover Stick, $15, amazon.ca

“There’s probably not a single item of clothing in my wardrobe that I haven’t spilled coffee on, but you wouldn’t know it thanks to this stain remover stick. It’s affordable and incredibly effective, without being harsh on fabric. I never thought I would be this passionate about a stain remover, but it truly changed my life: it erased years-old mystery stains from my favourite dress in a single wash.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

Toketa Travel Packing Cubes, $21 for a set of 7, amazon.ca

“I’m travelling abroad this summer for the first time since pre-COVID days, and given all of the mismanagement of checked luggage at airports lately, I insist on taking just a carry-on suitcase. I ordered these inexpensive packing cubes, and they’ve exceeded expectations: I’ve never seen my luggage more organized, and having all of my tops and bottoms in individual cubes has helped me keep track of outfits. The larger cubes also have compression, so they shrink the amount of bulk in my bag. ” —Erica Lenti, deputy features editor

Rialto Glass Coupes, $36 each, cocktailemporium.com

“I had been eyeing these wine glasses for a while and scored them when they were on sale at Indigo. They’re now sold out there, but you can still buy them at Cocktail Emporium, a woman-owned Toronto business. They make every meal feel more special.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Clorox Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover, $15, amazon.ca

“I know, I know: tile scrub? But hear me out. This pick isn’t so much about the product itself, which worked just fine, but more about what it represents. I’m in deep-clean mode this summer, baby, and no room in the house is safe.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor

“The Chatelaine art department has a Cricut Maker 3 at the office, and I’ve been using it to make custom stickers for photoshoots (and co-workers). I’m now getting into heat-press vinyl, and the Cricut UV-Activated Colour-Changing Iron-On is so fun for crafts. The material changes from white to yellow or pink or purple or blue in sunlight.” —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director

