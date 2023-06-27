How To Resell Your Clothes

While purging my closet recently, I found myself surrounded by a sea of fabric. Six pairs of jeans, five white sneakers and, surprisingly, four beach towels. (As a Canadian who only experiences summer three months a year, why would I ever need four beach towels?)

Overwhelmed, all I wanted to do was bag up the things I did not need and donate them to a thrift store, but my bank account gave me a major side-eye. Thanks to the rise of online resale platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Poshmark, making a little extra cash from gently used clothing is easier than ever (especially if they are in season, in good condition or trending).

Consignment, buy-sell-trade groups, swap shops—oh my! There are plenty of options—all of them with their own set of pros and cons—when it comes to clearing your closet. Here’s how to sell your clothes for cash, according to the experts.

Know what method works best for you

The best resell method depends on where you live, how much time you have and the type of clothes you’re looking to unload. If you’re short on time and space, consignment stores, like Toronto-based company Common Sort or Vancouver-based Company Mine and Yours, are for you. Common Sort, like other consignment stores, invites shoppers to bring in their gently used clothing, shoes and accessories to the physical location. The store then selects what’s in demand and prices the item accordingly, leaving customers with a little extra cash without the hassle of selling the item themselves.

Got a bit more time to spare? Looking for more cash? Social marketplaces, like Poshmark, Vinted, and Depop could be your go-tos. Sellers are required to take photos of the items, price them, write descriptions, interact with potential buyers and ship the clothes (via a provided shipping label). While it does require a bit more back-end effort, Poshmark offers a greater reach and chance of purchase, whereas consignment stores select products according to internal criteria. While Poshmark does take a percentage of the sale, just like consignment stores do, they provide services like authentication, streamlined shipping services, insight on what sells best, and community features like Posh Shows, a livestream video service that lets users share and sell their products while connecting and building an audience.

Looking to cut out the middleman completely? Buy-sell-trade groups, like Facebook Marketplace, connect sellers with buyers directly. This no-frills approach to reselling requires users to take and post photos of the product, write about it, create keywords to bring people to the ad, communicate with a potential seller, meet/deliver items, leaving you with 100 percent of the profits. While this option may leave users with more money in their pocket, there’s no one to advise you on what’s in demand and how to price things, so expect more time and knowledge on your part when using this method.

If money is not on your mind and you’d like to focus on trading an old favourite for a new-to-you item, try a clothing exchange. One example is the Montreal-based Shwap Club, a shop that works on a membership fee basis that grants access to a curated selection of gently used, trend-forward clothing.

Whatever method you decide to use, here are some resell best practices, tips and tricks to keep in mind.

Photography is key

If you’re feeling up to the challenge of a reselling process that requires photos, eye-catching photography is key. It’s really important to keep in mind that clothes sell best when people can clearly see them, says Alex Da Costa of Smoking Vintage, a North American online-based vintage shop. “Keeping it simple and shooting in good light is key. Also, arrange the garment neatly and display it on a model or a mannequin, take the photo straight on and remember, you don’t need a fancy set up.” We advise adding a minimum of two photos (front and back) along with a few detail shots (photos that showcase a garment’s colour, texture or any specifics like snags, or logo details)

Understand your product

Knowing the value of what you’re selling is key. “I do a lot of market research to determine the value of the pieces I sell. I check the selling prices of similar items on Poshmark and some other platforms, like eBay, to get a sense of what the item is likely to go for,” says Sarah Winston, a full-time paralegal and Poshmark seller in Whitehorse. Once you’ve photographed and priced your items, It’s important to make sure it reaches the right buyer through keywords and descriptions. “I do keyword research online (words that potential buyers are searching like jackets or #y2k) and make sure I know what the trends are for the current season. I have a listing template that I use. I include the size, measurements, item condition and details, like colour, fabric and any special details (like if the item has flaws or is rare!). I try to be as descriptive as possible and anticipate any potential questions.”

Timing is everything

Tempted to get rid of that winter coat in spring? Hold off until a more appropriate season. “To be a successful seller at resale stores, check what season we are buying for. Put items aside in your closet for the correct season and only bring in what’s relevant,” advises Nicole Babin, owner of Common Sort. Online resell platform Poshmark also reported a 31 percent increase in the search for spring jackets during the week of April 12 versus the same week in March.

While seasonal demand is important to keep in mind, Babin highlights what consignment store buyers consider the golden rule to successfully reselling. “We are looking for items that will sell fast, so current trends, popular vintage and great quality basics will do well. We want items in our store that a customer will see and fall in love with.”