6 Spots You’re Probably Missing When Applying SPF

You’ve heard it a million times before: Wearing SPF is a non-negotiable no matter the season. But sunscreen is only as effective as your application and, as it turns out, many of us aren’t slathering it on properly. If you’re planning to spend time in the sun this summer, make sure you have all your bases covered. Whether you’re wondering if you’re using enough product (spoiler: probably not!), forgetting spots (hello, sunburn!) or need a refresher on après-sun care, consider this your comprehensive guide to sun protection.

How much sunscreen do I *really* need to use?

If you’ve ever wondered what SPF 30 or 50 actually means, it’s actually quite simple: the number is a relative measure of the amount of time it would take for your skin to burn with sunscreen versus without any protection. So, SPF 30 means it would take 30 times longer for your skin to burn when exposed to the sun with sunscreen than if you were in the sun without. SPF 30 blocks about 97 percent of the sun’s rays, while SPF 50 blocks around 98 percent.

As a rule, Toronto-based dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Tran says you need one teaspoon of sunscreen for the face and neck and about two tablespoons for the body.

What are the spots most commonly missed when applying SPF?

These frequently-missed spots are some of the most common places Tan sees skin cancers. Here are the body parts you should pay special attention to:

Scalp: Yes, your hair and scalp need SPF, too. The scalp is extremely delicate and prone to sunburn. Use a spray-on SPF or one specifically formulated to be used on the hair and scalp, and always wear a hat.

Hands and feet: The tops of the hands and feet get a ton of sun exposure and are often forgotten during the sunscreen application process. Remember to reapply SPF every time you wash your hands to avoid painful sunburns.

Neck: Make a habit of applying your facial sunscreen down the front and back of your neck—this skin is delicate and needs gentle protection.

Ears: With all those nooks and crannies, the ears are not the easiest place to apply SPF. Focus on the backs, tops and lobes of the ears, and make sure to work sunscreen into the folds.

Lips: A slew of lip balms with built-in sun protection have hit the market recently, including tinted and ultra-glossy options that double as lip colour. Look for one with a minimum of SPF 30.

Backs of the legs: “People often forget the back of the body,” notes Tran. Reapply often, and pay close attention to the crooks of the knees, where sweat can quickly wash away sunscreen.

How do I treat sunburns at home?

Apply cool, damp compresses and cooling aloe vera to the affected area. Over-the-counter pain medication, like aspirin or ibuprofen, can help relieve discomfort and swelling, says Tran. Fever, chills and nausea can be signs of a more severe burn that requires medical attention.

What are the signs of skin cancer?

Melanoma, the most aggressive type of skin cancer, often presents as moles with asymmetrical and irregular borders, colour variations and a diameter greater than six millimetres (though not always). If you notice changes in the appearance of a mole, get it checked out.

Basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer, can look like a bump, pimple or scab that won’t heal.