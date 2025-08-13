How To Protect Your Hair From Sun Damage

Summer is in full swing, and we've already stocked up on SPF. But here's your yearly PSA that sun safety is a head-to-toe affair. Sun exposure doesn’t just wreak havoc on your skin—it can damage your hair and your scalp, too.

“UV rays break down the keratin in the cuticle over time, which makes hair brittle and dry, and causes colour to fade,” explains Nicole Pidherny, the owner of Pomme, a hair salon with locations in Kelowna, B.C., and Toronto. And while the scalp is often neglected when it comes to sunscreen application, it’s especially prone to sunburn. The delicate microbiome is also easily disrupted by sun exposure, which can lead to irritation, dryness and even hair loss in extreme cases.

Thankfully, updating your sun-protection roaster is easier than you think—and you most likely already own everything you need to keep your strands and scalp covered. Here's how to sun-proof your haircare routine.

Use SPF

You can find hair products infused with UV filters, but in a pinch you can also apply sunscreen to your scalp. Opt for a spray and focus on your part, where the skin is exposed. Or, Pidherny suggests a lightweight SPF-infused face serum. “Drop it along your hairline and onto your scalp—it’s moisturizing and not too greasy.”

Replenish lost moisture

Moisture is key. “Keep a travel-sized leave-in conditioner in your bag and reapply throughout the day, especially if you’re swimming in salt or chlorinated water,” says Pidherny. It can be used on dry or wet hair to instantly breathe life back into dried-out strands and mitigate further damage.

Take cover

Wearing a wide-brimmed hat or scarf is a fun and stylish way to protect your hair and scalp from UV damage. Look for materials with UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) for built-in sun protection.

Focus on repair

If your hair is feeling brittle after sun exposure, avoid hot tools and focus on treatments. “Swap your conditioner for a hair mask—they’re more concentrated so you can replenish the moisture faster.”

Shop our editor-approved sun-safe hair accessories

Sun Bum Scalp Mist SPF 30, $20

Made specifically for use on the scalp, this lightweight sunscreen is dispensed via a mess-free spray nozzle. The SPF 30 formula is lightweight and doesn't leave hair excessively greasy.

DesignMe Fab.Me Leave-In Treatment, $33

Want a leave-in conditioner that does it all to throw in your beach bag? This multitasking formula by Quebec-based haircare brand DesignMe hydrates, detangles, boosts shine, controls frizz and offers thermal protection up to 450F. Plus, it comes in a mini size that's ideal for travel.

Advertisement

Tilley Raffia Sun Hat with UPF 50+, $129

You can count on iconic Canadian brand Tilley to deliver accessories that are both stylish and practical. This raffia hat provides a UPF of 50+ and features a handy hidden pocket to stash essentials.

Dora Nola Large Colourful Silk Scarf, $225

All the cool girls may be wearing silk scarves daintily tied around their heads or necks this summer, but the accessories are not just trendy: they offer much-needed protection from the elements. This chic 100 percent silk scarf by Manuela Jarry—the Montreal-based artist behind the brand Dora Nola—is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

Advertisement

Dove Intensive Repair 10-in-1 Serum Hair Mask, $14

Infused with strengthening and deeply nourishing ingredients like amino acids, glycerin and ceramides, this mask treats damaged hair in just one minute. Add it into your routine after a day of salt water and sun exposure to replenish your strands' moisture levels.