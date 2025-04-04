What To Buy During The Sephora Spring Sale, According To Our Beauty Editor

The long-awaited Sephora spring sale is finally upon us. If you're looking to stock up on favourites or try something new, the savings event—which runs from April 4 to April 14—is the best time to do it. Almost everything is discounted, the only catch is that you have to be a Beauty Insider. (If you're not a member of Sephora's loyalty program yet, you can sign up for free.)

There are major deals to be had, depending on your status: top-tier Rouge members get 20% off their basket for the duration of the sale, while VIB and Insider members get 15% and 10% off respectively starting on April 8. All members also get 30% off all Sephora Collection products with the code "SAVEMORE".

With so many tried-and-true products and new launches to consider, having a game plan before you start filling up your basket is crucial. Need inspo? Scroll to shop our beauty editor-approved picks.

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer, $14

When Touchland’s ultra-popular line of hand sanitizers launched in Canada earlier this year, I immediately replaced all of my bottles of generic, alcohol-scented gel for these delicately scented mists. There are several scents to choose from, including Beach Coco (a summery blend of coconut, grapefruit and cedarwood) and Berry Bliss (with notes of strawberry, black raspberry and violet). The formula contains 70 percent alcohol to kill germs and is packed with aloe vera to hydrate. Unlike gel, the fine mist doesn’t leave my hands feeling wet or slimy after use. Plus, the bottle is sleek and compact, so it fits everywhere, including in my smallest clutch.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush, $37

Selena Gomez’s beauty brand is best known for its ultra-pigmented blushes (the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush was an instant hit when it launched and remains a crowd favourite), and its latest release builds on that expertise. The silky cream-to-powder formula goes on matte, but without the chalkiness or powdery finish you might associate with the word; instead, it creates a soft, blurred-out look. Like other cheek products from the line, it’s pigmented but easy to sheer out with a brush for a more diffused look.

Advertisement

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream, $73

If you have sensitive skin or suffer from eczema, Canadian skincare brand Skinfix should be on your radar. When I need a skin reset, I always reach for the Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream—I’ve repurchased it many times over the years, and it never fails me. (The jar is now refillable and re-ups are $11 cheaper than the OG.) It’s incredibly rich, but it absorbs into skin easily and leaves it instantly soothed and hydrated thanks to a blend of lipids, peptides and glycerin. It’s also fragrance-free and has the National Eczema Association’s seal of approval.

Kaja Juicy Glass Lip Oil, $25

I’ve never gotten more compliments on a lip colour than I have while wearing this oil by Korean makeup brand Kaja. Not only is the packaging adorable, but the large doe-foot applicator easily delivers a hit of hydration, intense glass-like shine (with zero stickiness!) and the perfect wash of colour in one swipe. It comes in five shades, but I’m partial to Plum Paloma, a deep hue that gives me the confidence boost of a red lip without any of the fuss.

Advertisement

Ultra Violette Fave Fluid SPF50+ Ultralight Screen, $57

Australians know a thing or two about suncare, so it’s no surprise that Ultra Violette—a brand from Down Under that launched in Canada last year—offers some of the most innovative and comfortable SPF formulas on the market. I’m extremely picky when it comes to sunscreen, but the Fave Fluid checks all the boxes: it’s completely weightless, invisible on all skin tones, fragrance-free and it contains skincare ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide to brighten skin over time.

Crown Affair The Dry Shampoo, $57

This dry shampoo goes above and beyond, making it easier than ever to skip a wash day. Formulated with tapioca starch to absorb oil and tsubaki seed oil to prevent drying out the scalp, this loose, talc-free powder is a joy to use—it comes with a handy kabuki brush for easy application and brushes out like a dream. It refreshes hair, and also provides texture and volume without feeling heavy or gritty. The scent—an uplifting blend of bergamot, yuzu and lemongrass—is heavenly, too.

Advertisement

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches, $33 for 6 pairs

A new addition to the brand’s popular Jet Lag line, these hydrogel eye patches are infused with hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide, caffeine and cucumber extract to hydrate, soothe and firm the delicate skin around the eyes. With allergy season just around the corner, I keep a couple of pairs in the fridge at all times for those days when I need a little extra depuffing.

Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick, $44

I don’t wear eyeshadow often, but when I do I want something that I can swipe directly onto my lids and blend out with my fingers. These creamy shadow sticks by Canadian brand Ilia could not be easier to use and take less than a minute to apply. They come in 20 matte and shimmer shades, but the pretty-in-pink Venetian is my go-to for a cool-toned wash of colour—it’s the perfect hue for a fresh-faced summer look.

Advertisement

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask, $14

Whenever my skin is so parched that it feels tight and itchy, this is the sheet mask I reach for. It’s soaked in a soothing, ceramide-rich serum that penetrates deep into the skin for instant relief. I will then lock in the hydration with the balm-like Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream, another of my favourites from the Seoul-based brand’s Ceramidin line.

The 7 Virtues Santal Vanille Eau de Parfum, $127 for 50 mL

This Halifax brand has a whole collection of unique fragrances, but Santal Vanille is by far the one I spritz on most often. It’s warm and slightly spicy, with notes of cedar and sandalwood layered with vanilla and just a hint of coconut. The result is the perfect balance of woodsy and sweet—it’s my go-to winter scent, but it works year-round, too.

Advertisement

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush, $34

A true makeup-skincare hybrid, this tinted cheek serum calms and hydrates while fading dark spots, thanks to ingredients like niacinamide and cica. It melts seamlessly into skin to give a glowy, natural-looking flush. It comes in two shades; I’ve been wearing Watermelon Flush, a cool-toned pink that helps bring my winter-worn complexion back to life. It doesn’t have the most impressive staying power, but it’s perfect for a quick midday pick-me-up.

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $100

This oil pairs squalane—the brand’s star ingredient and a hydration heavy-hitter—with vitamin C to target dry patches and dark spots. It’s delightfully lightweight, which makes it a must in my routine in the summer, when I gravitate towards barely-there texture and take heavy face oils out of rotation.

Advertisement

The Maker Gardener Candle, $108

Calling all gardeners—this is the candle you didn’t know you needed. Housed in a chic fluted glass jar, it features notes of basil, mint and bergamot. As a devotee of patisserie-inspired candles, I was surprised to find myself drawn to a fresh, clean scent like this one; it’s perfectly balanced, striking the right note between fancy hotel lobby and overgrown herb garden. It's a splurge, but one I guarantee you won't regret.