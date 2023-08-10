The Best Face And Body Self-Tanners For An Easy Faux Glow

Self-tanners have come a long way in the texture department. Thanks to innovations like clear formulas and foolproof applicators, getting natural-looking results is easier than ever. But using a well-formulated product will only get you so far, says Geneviève Beaulieu, the co-founder of Montreal-based self-tanning brand Nuda. Also crucial: properly prepping skin before application. To avoid patchiness, exfoliate and hydrate thoroughly, paying special attention to hands, knees, elbows and feet. These steps are crucial, because DHA—a.k.a. dihydroxyacetone, the main active ingredient in self-tanners—works by reacting to amino acids in the top layer of skin, which leads dry areas to darken faster. Finally, for optimal results, Beaulieu recommends choosing a shade that’s close to your skin tone, and then applying more product gradually to increase the intensity of the hue.

Ready to dive in? Whether you’re looking for a luxe, skincare-like formula or a drugstore steal that gives you a faux glow for a fraction of the price, we’ve rounded up the best self-tanners for your face and body.

Nuda Self-Tanning Clear Water Mousse

Self-tanner stains on your white sheets are a thing of the past thanks to this clear, water-based mousse. It comes in light-to-medium and medium-to-dark formulations and it bronzes in as little as two hours without drying skin out.

$54, nuda.ca

Saltyface Tanning Water

This lightweight tanning serum from Vancouver-based Saltyface comes in two shades and is made with glycerin and aloe to hydrate, chamomile to soothe and calendula to firm.

$48, saltyface.ca

Avène Moisturizing Self-Tanner

Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, this easy-to-use lotion has a gel-like texture that absorbs quickly with no sticky residue.

$28, amazon.ca

St. Tropez Luxe Body Serum

Packed with ingredients your skin will love—including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and a unique collagen-boosting complex—this body serum lives up to its name with a luxe texture and a streak-free, subtle finish.

$59, sephora.com

D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

After going ultra-viral last year, these sunshine-in-a-bottle drops are finally back in stock. Marula and black currant seed oils hydrate and nourish the skin, while bronzing pigments leave you with a healthy, sun-kissed radiance. Add one pump to your favourite serum, moisturizer or sunscreen for a hint of tint.

$50, sephora.com

OleHenriksen Banana Bright Sun-Kissed Self-Tanning Face Primer

This makeup primer also builds a subtle tan over time to help even out skin tone.

$52, sephora.com

Clarins Self-Tan Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster

Simply mix in a few drops into your go-to moisturizer to easily boost your glow.

$38, sephora.com

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist

This innovative mist—available in light, medium and dark—makes tanning from head-to-toe a breeze. It contains a powerful hydrating trio of hyaluronic acid, squalene and glycerin, as well as argan, grapeseed and avocado oils.

$42 each, sephora.com

Bondi Sands Technocolor 1-Hour Express Self-Tanning Foam

Australian brand Bondi Sands is know for its foolproof tanning mousses, and the new Technocolor line offers four shades that enhance all skin tones, from fair to deep. Each formula contains a different concentration of ingredients for a more effective tanning session.

$37, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Vichy Idéal Soleil Self-Tanner

Safe for use on the face and body, this self-tanner has serious staying power and hydrates skin for up to 12 hours.

$32, vichy.ca

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Gradual Glow Pad Self-Tanner for Face

Combining skincare with self-tanning properties, these mess-free face wipes contain alpha and beta hydroxy acids to exfoliate skin while leaving you with a natural-looking tan. (They’re currently sold out, but keep an eye out for the restock.)

$50, sephora.com

Coola Sunless Tan Serum

Argan oil, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are just a few of the key ingredients in this self-tanning face serum. Apply on its own for a deeper glow or mix a few drops into your day cream for a more natural finish.

$77, holtrenfrew.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.