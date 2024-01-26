Advertisement
The 15 Best Foundations For Dry Skin

Shop our favourite makeup-meets-skincare formulas, including a budget-friendly pick that's just $7.

By Andréanne Dion

Updated February 1, 2024
Finding a truly great foundation for your skin type is incredibly personal—not all formulas work for everyone. While a matte finish might look great on someone with oily skin, it's likely to go on patchy on drier complexions. And with winter in full swing, now's a good time to invest in a more hydrating product. The good news? The skincare revolution has reached the makeup aisle, and there's now a ton of options of dry skin foundations at every price point.

What should you look for in a foundation if you have dry skin?

A new crop of foundation formulas packed with skincare ingredients has changed the game. The best foundations for dry skin feature proven moisturizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, squalane, glycerin, butters and oils. If you're skin is dry and sensitive, cica is another good ingredient to keep an eye out for when reading labels.

Pro tip: For best results on dry skin, apply foundation with either warm fingers or a damp sponge.

Whether you’re looking for light, medium or full coverage, our picks will leave you dewy and hydrated.

The best foundations for dry skin to shop in 2024

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation, $21

A bottle of L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Ideal for mature skin, this lightweight foundation is infused with serum to plump parched skin and keep the product from settling into fine lines. It comes in 21 shades to even out a range of skin tones, and even does a decent job at covering up rosacea. 

Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation, $19

A bottle of Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Hyaluronic acid and squalane are the star ingredients in this hydrating foundation that leaves skin looking natural, fresh and radiant. It comes in 28 shades, covering cool, neutral and warm undertones. 

Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation, $21

A bottle of Maybelline Fit Me Hydrate + Smooth for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

For a look that’s dewy without looking greasy, this affordable foundation comes highly recommended, with over 11,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. It’s available in 24 shades and, like its popular matte counterpart, it stays put all day.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $82

A bottle of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Celebs and their makeup artists swear by this foundation and it’s easy to see why. It’s best known for its satin sheen—which gives it the “lit-from-within” glow dry skin types covet—but the oil-free formula is an all-around crowd-pleaser and is suitable for all skin types. It’s been a favourite for over two decades and comes in 40 shades. 

Shiseido RevitalEssence Skin Glow Foundation, $70

A bottle of Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Formulated with niacinamide and a microbiome-boosting prebiotic, the latest addition to Shiseido’s line-up of stellar foundations boasts 24 hours of hydration. Over time, the skin-friendly ingredients work to smooth and brighten skin. The buildable, medium-coverage formula comes in 30 shades and is designed to stay put for up to 12 hours.

M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation, $60

A bottle of MAC Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

This ultra-hydrating serum foundation contains a whopping 33 skincare ingredients, including a high dose of hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into the skin. With 56 shades to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find your perfect match.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, $62

A bottle of Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF40 Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Despite being incredibly lightweight, this oil-free skin tint perfectly evens out skin. We love that it doesn't look thick, cakey or clings to dry patches while still being buildable enough to achieve different coverage levels. It comes in 30 shades and contains a powerful cocktail of skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane and a mineral SPF 40.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream With SPF 50+, $59

A bottle of It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

If you’re after a full coverage foundation, this beloved cult favourite—available in 22 shades—is the way to go. It glides on the skin easily, camouflaging dark circles, blemishes and redness without drying out the skin, while protecting it with SPF 50.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, $65

A bottle of Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

An excellent pick for mature, dry, sensitive skin, this foundation went viral last year for its ultra-natural second-skin look and feel. It contains fermented arnica to combat redness, which makes it perfect for those experiencing rosacea. The formula comes in an impressive selection of 51 shades.

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Dewy Liquid Foundation, $7

A bottle of Wet n Wild Photo Focus Dewy Liquid Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Ringing in at just $7, this dewy foundation is a steal. It’s creamy, buildable and—thanks to the handy spatula applicator—easy to use. While the formula is outstanding, it’s worth noting that the shade selection is limited, with 14 shades ranging from Porcelain to Caramel. For deeper skin tones, the matte version of this foundation offers more options.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick, $48

A Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Need something you can throw in your bag for midday touch-ups? Give the stick version of Fenty Beauty’s popular Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint a try. Made with murumuru butter, the smooth, creamy formula instantly melts into the skin to blur redness, blemishes and hyperpigmentation. It comes in 25 ultra-blendable shades.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, $62

A bottle of Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

Hydrating, smoothing and skin-strengthening—what more could you ask for? Available in 30 shades, this foundation is said to last up to 16 hours without settling into fine lines.

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer, $51

A bottle of Saie Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

A moisturizer-like foundation is best for dry skin. The perfect combo of skincare and makeup, this dewy tinted cream—which comes in 14 versatile shades—evens out skin for a radiant, light coverage finish. It contains licorice root to brighten skin for an added glow. 

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint, $57

A bottle of Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

More skincare than makeup, this type of foundation is perfect for dry skin types. It contains cica to soothe, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to boost moisture levels, as well as squalane and avocado oil to hydrate. Despite being available in just 12 shades, it works for an impressive range of skin tones.

Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup Foundation, $69

A bottle of Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation for an article on the best foundations for dry skin.

This liquid foundation lives up to its name, delivering plenty of hydration and a radiant, seamless finish thanks to vitamin E and a probiotic extract. It contains SPF 45 and is available in 26 shades.

