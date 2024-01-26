Finding a truly great foundation for your skin type is incredibly personal—not all formulas work for everyone. While a matte finish might look great on someone with oily skin, it's likely to go on patchy on drier complexions. And with winter in full swing, now's a good time to invest in a more hydrating product. The good news? The skincare revolution has reached the makeup aisle, and there's now a ton of options of dry skin foundations at every price point.