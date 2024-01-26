Finding a truly great foundation for your skin type is incredibly personal—not all formulas work for everyone. While a matte finish might look great on someone with oily skin, it's likely to go on patchy on drier complexions. And with winter in full swing, now's a good time to invest in a more hydrating product. The good news? The skincare revolution has reached the makeup aisle, and there's now a ton of options of dry skin foundations at every price point.
A new crop of foundation formulas packed with skincare ingredients has changed the game. The best foundations for dry skin feature proven moisturizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, squalane, glycerin, butters and oils. If you're skin is dry and sensitive, cica is another good ingredient to keep an eye out for when reading labels.
Pro tip: For best results on dry skin, apply foundation with either warm fingers or a damp sponge.
Whether you’re looking for light, medium or full coverage, our picks will leave you dewy and hydrated.
Ideal for mature skin, this lightweight foundation is infused with serum to plump parched skin and keep the product from settling into fine lines. It comes in 21 shades to even out a range of skin tones, and even does a decent job at covering up rosacea.
Hyaluronic acid and squalane are the star ingredients in this hydrating foundation that leaves skin looking natural, fresh and radiant. It comes in 28 shades, covering cool, neutral and warm undertones.
For a look that’s dewy without looking greasy, this affordable foundation comes highly recommended, with over 11,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. It’s available in 24 shades and, like its popular matte counterpart, it stays put all day.
Celebs and their makeup artists swear by this foundation and it’s easy to see why. It’s best known for its satin sheen—which gives it the “lit-from-within” glow dry skin types covet—but the oil-free formula is an all-around crowd-pleaser and is suitable for all skin types. It’s been a favourite for over two decades and comes in 40 shades.
Formulated with niacinamide and a microbiome-boosting prebiotic, the latest addition to Shiseido’s line-up of stellar foundations boasts 24 hours of hydration. Over time, the skin-friendly ingredients work to smooth and brighten skin. The buildable, medium-coverage formula comes in 30 shades and is designed to stay put for up to 12 hours.
This ultra-hydrating serum foundation contains a whopping 33 skincare ingredients, including a high dose of hyaluronic acid to draw moisture into the skin. With 56 shades to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find your perfect match.
Despite being incredibly lightweight, this oil-free skin tint perfectly evens out skin. We love that it doesn't look thick, cakey or clings to dry patches while still being buildable enough to achieve different coverage levels. It comes in 30 shades and contains a powerful cocktail of skincare ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane and a mineral SPF 40.
If you’re after a full coverage foundation, this beloved cult favourite—available in 22 shades—is the way to go. It glides on the skin easily, camouflaging dark circles, blemishes and redness without drying out the skin, while protecting it with SPF 50.
An excellent pick for mature, dry, sensitive skin, this foundation went viral last year for its ultra-natural second-skin look and feel. It contains fermented arnica to combat redness, which makes it perfect for those experiencing rosacea. The formula comes in an impressive selection of 51 shades.
Ringing in at just $7, this dewy foundation is a steal. It’s creamy, buildable and—thanks to the handy spatula applicator—easy to use. While the formula is outstanding, it’s worth noting that the shade selection is limited, with 14 shades ranging from Porcelain to Caramel. For deeper skin tones, the matte version of this foundation offers more options.
Need something you can throw in your bag for midday touch-ups? Give the stick version of Fenty Beauty’s popular Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint a try. Made with murumuru butter, the smooth, creamy formula instantly melts into the skin to blur redness, blemishes and hyperpigmentation. It comes in 25 ultra-blendable shades.
Hydrating, smoothing and skin-strengthening—what more could you ask for? Available in 30 shades, this foundation is said to last up to 16 hours without settling into fine lines.
A moisturizer-like foundation is best for dry skin. The perfect combo of skincare and makeup, this dewy tinted cream—which comes in 14 versatile shades—evens out skin for a radiant, light coverage finish. It contains licorice root to brighten skin for an added glow.
More skincare than makeup, this type of foundation is perfect for dry skin types. It contains cica to soothe, glycerin and hyaluronic acid to boost moisture levels, as well as squalane and avocado oil to hydrate. Despite being available in just 12 shades, it works for an impressive range of skin tones.
This liquid foundation lives up to its name, delivering plenty of hydration and a radiant, seamless finish thanks to vitamin E and a probiotic extract. It contains SPF 45 and is available in 26 shades.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.