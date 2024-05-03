5 New Beauty Products Our Beauty Editor Loved This Month

(Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty)
When it comes to beauty, there's no shortage of options; seemingly each day, there's a new makeup, skincare or haircare product to swipe, blend, dab and lather. It's my job to put them all to the test and vet them against my tried-and-true favourites to see what's worth the hype—and the money. Here are the new beauty products I'm currently using on repeat.
I’ve been a devoted fan of Batiste dry shampoo for well over a decade. I first discovered its near-magical ability to refresh my hair between washes when I worked at a London drugstore, long before the brand landed in Canada. I moved back home with a suitcase full of the stuff, and would make a point to pick up several cans anytime I’d visit the U.K. To this day, no other dry shampoo compares in my eyes.
This new launch absorbs oil just as well as the OG, but it’s also infused with sweat-activated scent-releasing capsules. With notes of pear, green apple and pineapple, the fragrance is fresh and fruity, without being distracting. I’ve been using this dry shampoo daily between washes for a couple of weeks, and I find this formula ideal for mid-day workouts, or for when I’m running around the city all day without a break. You can’t improve upon perfection, but this comes pretty close.
In my humble opinion, every shower routine can benefit from an oil-based body wash. There’s something luxurious about the feel of oil on skin as it turns into a rich lather that just can’t be replicated by a run-of-the-mill shower gel. When Naturium officially launched in Canada earlier this month, I immediately zeroed-in on this body wash, and I was not disappointed. Formulated with a blend of oils, squalane and glycerin, it’s hands down the most hydrating shower gel I’ve tried. It suds up into a silky foam, and has a really subtle “clean” smell.
And because details matter, the pump bottle is worth mentioning. Unlike your typical pump, the surface you press to dispense the oil is large and flat, so there’s no fumbling with wet hands trying to hit just the right spot or struggling to get enough product out. Who knew I’d ever be blown away by a pump system?
When Rihanna dropped all 50 shades of the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 2017, it changed everything. That launch inspired countless beauty brands to rethink—and in many cases, significantly increase—their shade ranges to be more inclusive.
But as iconic as it is, the matte foundation never quite worked for me. As a certified dry-skin girlie, I naturally gravitate towards dewy base products to fake a healthy amount of natural oils and blur out rough patches. That's why it was love at first swipe with Riri’s new Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous foundation. The brand describes it as “golden hour glow, bottled”, and for good reason. It delivers a light-to-medium coverage that evens out my skin tone without masking imperfections and has a sheen that’s neither shimmery nor oily. It gives me just the right amount of radiance, without being too drying on the skin. It's also not straight-up greasy, nor is it prone to transfer.
Of course there’s no need to run out and buy new tools, but the new teardrop-shaped brush ($49) is this foundation's perfect companion. The bristles are soft but ultra-dense, so it doesn’t soak up the product and diffuses the pigment beautifully across the skin.
Bond-repair hair treatments have had a big year, with a ton of new launches and old favourites going viral. I’ve tried—and loved—many of them, but the one that’s currently on rotation is this leave-in treatment that’s applied to towel-dried hair. It’s so easy to use, I literally have no excuse not to reach for it, even when I’m too exhausted to do much else. Whether I air-dry or blow-dry my hair, it doesn’t weigh it down or leave it crunchy or sticky. My highlighted strands look healthy and soft—no hair damage here.
As much as I love bougie soap because it smells amazing and looks good in my bathroom, it hurts me to see my money literally go down the drain as I wash my hands. Though I’ve done it before and will certainly do it again, it’s hard to justify spending upwards of $50 on a single bottle of suds. But let’s face it, the slimy mass-market stuff that’s perpetually on sale just doesn’t hit the same. Thankfully, there’s a happy medium in the form of Osāna Naturals, a brand hailing from Auckland, New Zealand and founded by Jaimee Lupton of Monday Haircare. The line features haircare and body care housed in beautifully designed dark brown bottles in a range of scents that includes Peppermint + Cucumber, Jasmine + Rose Water and, my favourite, Vanilla + Coconut.
The Vanilla + Coconut hand soap smells soft, warm and cozy. It’s the perfect addition to my downstairs powder room, and it brings me joy every time I use it. The best part? It rings in at just $5.
