Spring Cleaning? These Made-In-Canada Products Are Up For The Job

Tis the season to clean and declutter—and there are dozens of made-in-Canada cleaning products to help you with the former. Whether you’re looking for an all-purpose cleaner with no harsh ingredients, something sustainably packaged or a heavy–hitter for your dirtiest spaces, these Canadian brands offer an extensive array of cleaning supplies to help freshen every room in your home.

Nellie’s

Named after founder James Roberts' mom, this B.C.-based company makes 90 percent of its products in Canada. Nellie’s product range includes options for the laundry room, kitchen and bathroom, including concentrated powder-based products to reduce packaging and shipping emissions. Our editors swear by Nellie’s dishwasher powder, laundry soda and oxygen brightener (a colour-safe alternative to bleach). Plus, we love that you can buy bulk-sized refills for most of Nellie’s products.

Nature Clean

Nature Clean manufactures the majority of its products in Canada—including its all-purpose cleaning lotion, glass & window cleaner and dishwashing liquid, as well as a range of products with plastic-free packaging. You’re probably already familiar with laundry strips, but Nature Clean also makes toilet bowl strips, hand-soap sheets and car wash strips.

Soja & Co.

Primarily known for its candles, this Quebec-based wellness brand recently branched out into cleaning products. Its made-in-Canada multipurpose cleanser and dish soap are available in several delicious scents—including the slightly saline, slightly sweet Melon + Salted Air, which one of our editors adores.

Advertisement

Swish

Swish offers professional-grade cleaning supplies that are made in Canada. From degreasers to disinfectants, garbage bags to floor care, the family-owned and operated company employs over 250 Canadians across the country. The brand’s best-selling Miracle Disinfectant Spray & Wipe Cleaner is a multipurpose disinfectant that can be used on a wide range of surfaces; it promises to kill bacteria, viruses, funguses and mildew.

Elva’s All Naturals

Elva’s All Naturals has eliminated harsh chemicals and excess packaging from its cleaning products, which include dish wash, laundry wash and biodegradable dish scrubbers. The Prince Edward County, Ont.-based brand’s hero product is its “1 Cleaner,” an all-natural multi-use cleaner for any washable service. Made with a variety of organic ingredients and extracts—including soapwort herb, seaweed and witch hazel—it’s available in a 500-mL or 3-L refillable glass bottle, or 3-L refill box.

All Things Jill

This Calgary-based company creates handcrafted and natural home cleaning products sold individually or in bundles. Products—from room mist to laundry liquid—are available unscented or in 11 signature scents, including lavender, juicy citrus and spearmint and bergamot.

Mint

As seen on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, B.C.-based Mint was created by a pair of commercial cleaners who wanted an effective alternative to the harsh products they had previously worked with. Offering individual products or product bundles, Mint’s wide range of gentle products includes a multi-purpose cleaning scrub, floor wash and dishwasher tabs, with bulk refills for the majority of its offerings.

Advertisement

Hertel

Hertel is a Sainte Foy, Que.-based cleaning giant. It specializes in sprays and wipes for all kinds of cleaning jobs—with a variety of all-purpose products, as well as glass and bathroom cleaner—all manufactured in Quebec. You’ll find Hertel products at many major big-box stores including Walmart, Canadian Tire and Giant Tiger.

Unscented Co.

Unscented Co. offers sustainable products for home, laundry, body and even pet care, all fragrance-free and made in Canada. We love its bulk-sized refills for popular products (you can buy 4 L of dish soap or 10 L of all-purpose cleaner in one go!) as well as the brand’s plastic-free dishwasher tabs. Or if you’d prefer to make your own household cleaner, you can stock up on bulk-size boxes of cleaning vinegar.

The Bare Home

Another Dragons’ Den star, this cleaning and personal care brand offers a wide variety of deliciously scented products made in Toronto—including hand soap, laundry detergent and all-purpose cleaner, which are all also available in refill sizes. Our editor-in-chief loves the blood orange, bergamot and sandalwood hand soap.

Find more of our favourite Canadian and made-in-Canada products, from haircare to fashion to grocery items.