The 6 Best All-Canadian Purchases Our Editors Made In March

Finding homegrown swaps for everyday items is easier than you think. Need some shopping inspo? Our editors share the all-Canadian products they bought and loved this month, from an eco-friendly, ultra-concentrated shampoo to an instant oat milk latte mix.

Everist The Shampoo Concentrate Tin, $28

“I wash my hair everyday, and I find that haircare made with simple, all-natural ingredients work best for me. I’ve been using the concentrated waterless shampoo by Toronto-based brand Everist, and I love it. You only need a small amount which, when mixed with water, suds up just like any regular formula. Unlike shampoo bars I've tried in the past, this concentrate is moisturizing enough to keep my scalp happy and doesn't cause my eczema to flare up.

It comes in an entirely recyclable aluminum tube as well, but I prefer the tinned version as I find it easier to portion out. Plus, I also like to reuse the tin to store knick-knacks and jewellery.” —Aimee Nishitoba, art director

The Bare Home Hand Soap Refill in Blood Orange + Bergamot + Sandalwood, $60 for 3L

“I'm trying to reduce single-use plastics and also shop Canadian, and this made-in-Canada hand soap refill ticks both of those boxes. It contains the equivalent of eleven 236-mL soap dispensers, and I love the sophisticated scent (which one reviewer described—astutely—as having Aesop vibes). One caveat: this product is not plastic-free if that's what you're looking for; it's housed in a plastic bag within the cardboard box, with a plastic spigot. It is, however, incredibly easy and mess-free to decant into your soap dispenser.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Gemma Flushmount Ceiling Light, $199

“I bought this after the previous overhead light in my kitchen fell apart. It adds such a pretty, fun pop of colour. Plus the light is warm, and, thanks to the frosted glass shade over the bulb, nicely diffused. I wish it came in more colours (maybe a bright yellow? or blue?) because if it did, I'd buy the pendant light version too. Note: when raving about it to our EIC Maureen, it turned out she has two of the same fixture in her bedroom, so this is a double endorsement!” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

Aritzia Contour Muscle Tank, $38

“While browsing Aritzia’s sale, I came across the Contour Muscle Tank on sale for half off. I quickly added it to my cart, and I’m so impressed at how soft and supportive the double-layered fabric is. The tank is tight-fitting, making it the perfect undergarment for cold days. I’m also excited to wear it as a top when the weather gets warmer.” —Nalyn Tindall, editorial intern

Sonnihaus Kyoto Planter, from $20

“I picked up this planter by a Niagara Falls-based husband-and-wife duo at the One of a Kind Show, and I love it! It looks like clay, but it's 3D-printed and incredibly lightweight, with a sleek Scandinavian design. It has a built-in drip tray and a high-flow mesh that make it functional. It feels good to know it's sustainable, too—any waste from the production is recycled into new filament to make more planters.” —Sun Ngo, creative director

Instant Oat Milk Turmeric Latte Mix, $25 for 12 servings

“I've been making a cup of this oat milk turmeric ginger latte every day in the office for nearly a month now. It hits the right balance of sweet and spicy, and I appreciate that it's basically an instant mix: the milk base is made from dried oat powder (from oats grown in Canada) and just needs to be topped up with really hot water.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy editor, food