20 Sweet And Simple Candy Recipes For The Holidays

Celebrate the season with simple and sweet candy-shop treats, like sparkling mint marshmallows and chocolate-cherry cordials.

With just a few weeks to go until the holidays, we’ve got visions of cookies, sugarplums and fancy fudge dancing in our heads. Far be it for us to tell you to cool it on the cookies (we believe no such thing), but IF you’re looking to switch things up a little this year, we’ve got all the candy recipes for you to try, from peppermint fudge to peanut butter balls and marshmallow coal:

Gallery Visions of Sugar Plums – Christmas Candy Photo, Erik Putz. Peanut Butter Balls These bite-sized peanut butter balls are perfect for New Year’s entertaining or a post-holiday recess. Get our peanut butter balls recipe here.