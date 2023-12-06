Recipe Collections

20 Sweet And Simple Candy Recipes For The Holidays

Celebrate the season with simple and sweet candy-shop treats, like sparkling mint marshmallows and chocolate-cherry cordials.

A green wreath with various coloured truffles, against a red background.

With just a few  weeks to go until the holidays, we’ve got visions of cookies, sugarplums and fancy fudge dancing in our heads. Far be it for us to tell you to cool it on the cookies (we believe no such thing), but IF you’re looking to switch things up a little this year, we’ve got all the candy recipes for you to try, from peppermint fudge to peanut butter balls and marshmallow coal:

peanut butter balls with chocolate coating
Photo, Erik Putz.

Peanut Butter Balls

These bite-sized peanut butter balls are perfect for New Year’s entertaining or a post-holiday recess. Get our peanut butter balls recipe here. 

