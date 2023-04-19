Pistachio and Rose Halva
For a pretty addition to your no-bake, vegan dessert platter, try this pistachio and rose halva, which features dried rose petals that bring colour and creativity to the table. Get this pistachio and rose halva recipe.
Oat Milk Crepes
Homemade crepes get a plant-based makeover with the addition of flax meal and oat milk. Get this oat milk crepes recipe.
Crispy Berry Rice Squares
Sweeten up your vegan rice crispy squares with freeze dried strawberries for additional crunch and a pop of colour. Get this crispy berry rice squares recipe.
Coconut-Chocolate Fudge Pops
Creamy and refreshing fudgesicles for the warming weather? Say no more. Get this coconut-chocolate fudge pops recipe.
Salted Peanut Butter Cups
Sweet, salty, chocolaty and loaded with peanut butter, these cups are the perfect no-bake, simple snack. Get this salted peanut butter cups recipe.
Oat Milk Latte Pudding
This plant-based milky whipped pudding is a dream. Get this oat milk latte pudding recipe.
Chocolate-Covered Coconut Bars
Skip grabbing a chocolate bar from the grocery store and try out this easy, elevated vegan treat. Get this chocolate-covered coconut bars recipe.
What is vegan chocolate?
In its pure state, all chocolate is vegan: The fermented, roasted beans of the cacao plant are ground, heated and separated into cocoa solids and cocoa butter. It’s during the processing of these two ingredients that milk or animal fats may be added. When shopping for vegan chocolate, check the ingredient list for items such as whey, casein or lactose, which are also milk-based.