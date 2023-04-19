Recipes

7 Classic—And Completely Vegan!—No-Bake Treats

Ditch the oven for these easy sweet confections.

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by John Kruusi; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Pistachio and Rose Halva

For a pretty addition to your no-bake, vegan dessert platter, try this pistachio and rose halva, which features dried rose petals that bring colour and creativity to the table. Get this pistachio and rose halva recipe.

plate of oat milk vegan crepes with berries and syrup

Photo, Erik Putz.

Oat Milk Crepes

Homemade crepes get a plant-based makeover with the addition of flax meal and oat milk. Get this oat milk crepes recipe.

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by John Kruusi; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Crispy Berry Rice Squares

Sweeten up your vegan rice crispy squares with freeze dried strawberries for additional crunch and a pop of colour. Get this crispy berry rice squares recipe.

Coconut-Chocolate Fudge Pops recipe

(Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Emily Howes. Art direction by Aimee Nishitoba)

Coconut-Chocolate Fudge Pops

Creamy and refreshing fudgesicles for the warming weather? Say no more. Get this coconut-chocolate fudge pops recipe.

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by John Kruusi; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Salted Peanut Butter Cups

Sweet, salty, chocolaty and loaded with peanut butter, these cups are the perfect no-bake, simple snack. Get this salted peanut butter cups recipe.

https://chatelaine.com/recipes/recipe-collections/vegan-dessert-recipes/

(Photography by Erik Putz. Food styling by Eshun Mott. Prop styling by Emily Howes. Art direction by Aimee Nishitoba)

Oat Milk Latte Pudding

This plant-based milky whipped pudding is a dream. Get this oat milk latte pudding recipe.

Photography by Erik Putz; Food styling by John Kruusi; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari

Chocolate-Covered Coconut Bars

Skip grabbing a chocolate bar from the grocery store and try out this easy, elevated vegan treat. Get this chocolate-covered coconut bars recipe.

What is vegan chocolate?

In its pure state, all chocolate is vegan: The fermented, roasted beans of the cacao plant are ground, heated and separated into cocoa solids and cocoa butter. It’s during the processing of these two ingredients that milk or animal fats may be added. When shopping for vegan chocolate, check the ingredient list for items such as whey, casein or lactose, which are also milk-based.

