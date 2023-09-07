12 Cranberry Recipes To Try This Thanksgiving

Cranberries have a lot to offer the Thanksgiving table! From a traditional homemade sauce (obviously) to a decadent cheesecake topping and a savoury stuffing, here are just a few ideas for how to use these ruby-red berries before, during and even after the holiday.
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Cranberry sauce is one of the quickest and easiest things to make for Thanksgiving dinner. All you need is sugar and fresh cranberries. (Seriously, leave the canned stuff on the shelf this year. You won’t believe how much better homemade sauce tastes.) Get the recipe.
Watch: How to make homemade cranberry sauce
