17 Of Our Very Best Stuffing Recipes

No matter what type of stuffing you want to serve this holiday—classic, sausage, onion, even vegan—we have a foolproof recipe for it. 

Hands-up if stuffing is your favourite part of the holiday meal! (We love it so much that even the boxed version will do in a pinch.)

That said, once you’ve made homemade stuffing, you’ll never go back. It’s also way easier than you might think, as well as an excellent way to use up all that leftover bread in the freezer.

Here are 17 of our all-time best stuffing recipes.

Thanksgiving sides: A bowl of Tourtiere Stuffing served in a large bowl

Tourtière Stuffing

The Chatelaine Test Kitchen reimagined the classic French-Canadian meat pie as a Thanksgiving side in 1981, and we’re all for it. This stuffing is cooked mostly on the stovetop, freeing up your oven for other baked dishes.

Get our Tourtière Stuffing recipe.

A blue and white plate filled with sliced turkey, cranberry sauce and polenta stuffing.

Italian Polenta Stuffing

We paired fresh cranberries with parmesan, sausage and store-bought polenta for a unique, incredibly flavourful stuffing.

Get our Italian Polenta Stuffing recipe.

Homemade Thanksgiving Pork Sage Stuffing in a Casserole Dish

Hot Italian Sausage Stuffing

Italian sausage lends a touch of heat to traditional bread stuffing.

Get our Hot Italian Sausage Stuffing recipe.

A white plate filled with sliced turkey and sausage stuffing.

Sausage Stuffing with Water Chestnuts

Streamline your turkey day prep and make this classic stuffing a day ahead. Then cover and refrigerate until ready to bake.

Get our Sausage Stuffing with Water Chestnuts recipe.

A round white casserole dish filled with our best-ever stuffing.

Best-Ever Stuffing

We asked readers whether stuffing is best with or without meat, and the overwhelming response was without. Just in case, we’ve also included a delicious sausage variation.

Get our Best-Ever Stuffing recipe.

A green casserole dish filled with stuffing.

Mixed Mushroom Stuffing

Dried mushrooms and cranberries add new layers of flavour to the traditional bread stuffing.

Get our Mixed Mushroom Stuffing recipe.

A white bowl filled with leek, hazelnut and dried pear stuffing.

Leek, Hazelnut And Dried Pear Stuffing

Savoury and nutty with a just hint of sweetness, this stuffing strikes the perfect flavour balance.

Get our Leek, Hazelnut And Dried Pear Stuffing recipe.

A white casserole dish filled with stuffing.

Roasted Triple-Onion Stuffing

Onion lovers, this one is for you! We loaded this much-loved recipe with a mixture red and green onions, as well as shallots. Roasting the onions and adding hearty dashes of poultry seasoning and a hint of celery salt give the stuffing a fuller taste.

Get our Roasted Triple-Onion Stuffing recipe. 

A white bowl of stuffing at the centre of a Thanksgiving spread.

Chestnut and Sausage Stuffing

This sweet and savoury stuffing pairs perfectly with turkey. You can make it in advance of the big meal—just reheat in a 325F oven for 25 to 30 min, stirring halfway through, before serving.

Get our Chestnut and Sausage Stuffing recipe.

A round white casserole dish filled with stuffing.

Jillian Harris’s Almost Famous Plant-Based Stuffing

This vegan stuffing will win over everyone at the table! It’s moist, packed with all of those familiar stuffing flavours and super simple to put together.

Get the recipe for Jillian Harris’s Almost Famous Plant-Based Stuffing.

Ciabatta And Sausage Stuffing Muffins

This scrumptious sausage-based stuffing can also be made into individually portioned stuffing muffins (tell us that’s not fun to say!) with a few  tweaks.

Get our Ciabatta And Sausage Stuffing Muffins recipe.

A roast pan filled with a rolled turkey breast stuffed with savoury fruit stuffing.

Savoury Fruit Stuffing 

Fresh apples, orange peel and dried cranberries liven up our traditional bread stuffing, while chopped pecans add crunch.

Get our Savoury Fruit Stuffing recipe. 

A white platter filled with sweet potato stuffing.

Sweet Potato Stuffing

Want something different to serve with this year’s bird? Sweet potatoes, dried cranberries and walnuts add colour and crunch to this hearty stuffing.

Get our Sweet Potato Stuffing recipe.

A round white casserole dish filled with our best-ever stuffing.

Easy Savoury Stuffing

Looking for a no-fuss stuffing you’ll use year after year? This classic recipe calls for the traditional herbs—sage and savoury—plus a few other basics.

Get our Easy Savoury Stuffing recipe.

Old fashioned bread stuffing

Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing

Our easy, rustic whole-wheat stuffing is loaded with savoury fall herbs. It cooks well in the turkey or on its own and can also be made in advance and microwaved on the big day.

Get our Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing recipe. 

A green casserole dish filled with sausage and raisin stuffing.

Sausage And Raisin Stuffing

The secret to this sweet and savoury stuffing? Raisin bread. It’s already moist and flavourful, so you need fewer ingredients for a fantastic stuffing.

Get our Sausage And Raisin Stuffing recipe.

A green casserole dish filled with stuffing.

Pecan Stuffing

Toasted pecans add nutty flavour and texture to this traditional stuffing.

Get our Pecan Stuffing recipe.

Visit the Chatelaine Guide to Thanksgiving for everything you need to plan this year’s big meal, including our very best recipes for show-stopping main courses, second-helping-worthy sides and the most delectable desserts.

