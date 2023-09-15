17 Of Our Very Best Stuffing Recipes

No matter what type of stuffing you want to serve this holiday—classic, sausage, onion, even vegan—we have a foolproof recipe for it.

Hands-up if stuffing is your favourite part of the holiday meal! (We love it so much that even the boxed version will do in a pinch.)

That said, once you’ve made homemade stuffing, you’ll never go back. It’s also way easier than you might think, as well as an excellent way to use up all that leftover bread in the freezer.

Here are 17 of our all-time best stuffing recipes.

The Chatelaine Test Kitchen reimagined the classic French-Canadian meat pie as a Thanksgiving side in 1981, and we’re all for it. This stuffing is cooked mostly on the stovetop, freeing up your oven for other baked dishes.

Get our Tourtière Stuffing recipe.



We paired fresh cranberries with parmesan, sausage and store-bought polenta for a unique, incredibly flavourful stuffing.

Get our Italian Polenta Stuffing recipe.

Italian sausage lends a touch of heat to traditional bread stuffing.

Get our Hot Italian Sausage Stuffing recipe.

Streamline your turkey day prep and make this classic stuffing a day ahead. Then cover and refrigerate until ready to bake.

Get our Sausage Stuffing with Water Chestnuts recipe.

We asked readers whether stuffing is best with or without meat, and the overwhelming response was without. Just in case, we’ve also included a delicious sausage variation.

Get our Best-Ever Stuffing recipe.

Dried mushrooms and cranberries add new layers of flavour to the traditional bread stuffing.

Get our Mixed Mushroom Stuffing recipe.

Savoury and nutty with a just hint of sweetness, this stuffing strikes the perfect flavour balance.

Get our Leek, Hazelnut And Dried Pear Stuffing recipe.



Onion lovers, this one is for you! We loaded this much-loved recipe with a mixture red and green onions, as well as shallots. Roasting the onions and adding hearty dashes of poultry seasoning and a hint of celery salt give the stuffing a fuller taste.

Get our Roasted Triple-Onion Stuffing recipe.

This sweet and savoury stuffing pairs perfectly with turkey. You can make it in advance of the big meal—just reheat in a 325F oven for 25 to 30 min, stirring halfway through, before serving.

Get our Chestnut and Sausage Stuffing recipe.

This vegan stuffing will win over everyone at the table! It’s moist, packed with all of those familiar stuffing flavours and super simple to put together.

Get the recipe for Jillian Harris’s Almost Famous Plant-Based Stuffing.

This scrumptious sausage-based stuffing can also be made into individually portioned stuffing muffins (tell us that’s not fun to say!) with a few tweaks.

Get our Ciabatta And Sausage Stuffing Muffins recipe.

Fresh apples, orange peel and dried cranberries liven up our traditional bread stuffing, while chopped pecans add crunch.

Get our Savoury Fruit Stuffing recipe.

Want something different to serve with this year’s bird? Sweet potatoes, dried cranberries and walnuts add colour and crunch to this hearty stuffing.

Get our Sweet Potato Stuffing recipe.

Looking for a no-fuss stuffing you’ll use year after year? This classic recipe calls for the traditional herbs—sage and savoury—plus a few other basics.

Get our Easy Savoury Stuffing recipe.

Our easy, rustic whole-wheat stuffing is loaded with savoury fall herbs. It cooks well in the turkey or on its own and can also be made in advance and microwaved on the big day.

Get our Old-Fashioned Bread Stuffing recipe.

The secret to this sweet and savoury stuffing? Raisin bread. It’s already moist and flavourful, so you need fewer ingredients for a fantastic stuffing.

Get our Sausage And Raisin Stuffing recipe.