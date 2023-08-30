Recipes

10 Of Our Best Pear Recipes

Enjoy the fruits of the summer harvest with these sweet and savoury recipes.

Chili-chocolate sourced being poured over Tequila-poached pears

Produced by Stephanie Han Kim; Photography by Christie Vuong; Food Styling by Matthew Kimura; Prop Styling by Christine Hanlon.

It may be late summer (sigh), but it’s also a glorious moment for the best produce of the season: every market stall is brimming with fresh delights. After corn and tomatoes, pears are leading the charge, and we’re celebrating with a bounty of recipes. From vanilla-infused poached pears to a top-tier fall cocktail here are 10 ways to savour this perfect fruit.

Pear and Watercress Salad
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Pear and Watercress Salad

Loaded with goat cheese, watercress and walnuts, this pear salad pulls both summer and winter duty. Whether you want a light lunch or a dinnertime side dish, this salad won’t disappoint. Get this pear and watercress salad recipe.

