Enjoy the fruits of the summer harvest with these sweet and savoury recipes.

It may be late summer (sigh), but it’s also a glorious moment for the best produce of the season: every market stall is brimming with fresh delights. After corn and tomatoes, pears are leading the charge, and we’re celebrating with a bounty of recipes. From vanilla-infused poached pears to a top-tier fall cocktail here are 10 ways to savour this perfect fruit.

Gallery Best Pear Recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Pear and Watercress Salad Loaded with goat cheese, watercress and walnuts, this pear salad pulls both summer and winter duty. Whether you want a light lunch or a dinnertime side dish, this salad won’t disappoint. Get this pear and watercress salad recipe.