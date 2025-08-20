0
This is schnitzel for fall: crispy pork cutlets, tangy slaw and roasted potatoes for an extra crispy bite. —Jillian Barreca
680 g baby potatoes, halved
4 tbsp olive oil, divided
1 3/4 tsp kosher salt, divided
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 tbsp grainy mustard
1 large shallot, thinly sliced
4 boneless pork cutlets, about 560 g
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp pepper
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Canola oil, for frying
1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced
1 small head radicchio, thinly sliced
1/2 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, halved
Lemon wedges, for serving
Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 450F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment.
Toss potatoes with 2 tbsp olive oil and ½ tsp salt on prepared sheet. Roast, stirring halfway, until tender, about 25 min.
Meanwhile, whisk zest and half of lemon juice with mustard and remaining 2 tbsp olive oil in a large bowl. Season with pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more lemon juice if desired. Stir in shallot. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to use.
Lay 4 pork cutlets between 2 large parchment sheets. Use a mallet to evenly pound cutlets, starting from the inside and working your way out, until ⅛-in. thick. Transfer cutlets to a large baking sheet and refrigerate.
Whisk flour with ¼ tsp salt and pepper in a large shallow bowl. Whisk eggs in another shallow bowl. Pour panko in a third bowl and lightly crush with clean hands.
Heat a large cast-iron frying pan over medium-high. Add enough canola oil to reach ⅛-in. up the side of pan. As oil heats up, coat each cutlet with flour, then eggs, then panko, shaking off excess as you go.
When oil is hot, carefully add 1 to 2 cutlets to pan. Do not crowd. Use a large spoon to baste tops of cutlets with oil from pan. Cook until golden brown, about 3 min per side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate and sprinkle each cutlet with up to ¼ tsp salt. Repeat with remaining cutlets and salt.
Add fennel, radicchio and olives to shallot dressing. Toss to coat. To serve, top each cutlet with slaw. Serve with potatoes and a lemon wedge.
