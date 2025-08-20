  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe

Pork Schnitzel With Fennel And Radicchio Slaw

0

  • Prep Time25 min
  • Total Time40 min
  • MakesServes 4

This is schnitzel for fall: crispy pork cutlets, tangy slaw and roasted potatoes for an extra crispy bite. —Jillian Barreca

Ingredients

  • 680 g baby potatoes, halved

  • 4 tbsp olive oil, divided

  • 1 3/4 tsp kosher salt, divided

  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced

  • 1 tbsp grainy mustard

  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced

  • 4 boneless pork cutlets, about 560 g

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1/4 tsp pepper

  • 2 large eggs

  • 1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs

  • Canola oil, for frying

  • 1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced

  • 1 small head radicchio, thinly sliced

  • 1/2 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, halved

  • Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions

  • Position rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 450F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment.

  • Toss potatoes with 2 tbsp olive oil and ½ tsp salt on prepared sheet. Roast, stirring halfway, until tender, about 25 min.

  • Meanwhile, whisk zest and half of lemon juice with mustard and remaining 2 tbsp olive oil in a large bowl. Season with pepper. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more lemon juice if desired. Stir in shallot. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to use.

  • Lay 4 pork cutlets between 2 large parchment sheets. Use a mallet to evenly pound cutlets, starting from the inside and working your way out, until ⅛-in. thick. Transfer cutlets to a large baking sheet and refrigerate.

  • Whisk flour with ¼ tsp salt and pepper in a large shallow bowl. Whisk eggs in another shallow bowl. Pour panko in a third bowl and lightly crush with clean hands.

  • Heat a large cast-iron frying pan over medium-high. Add enough canola oil to reach ⅛-in. up the side of pan. As oil heats up, coat each cutlet with flour, then eggs, then panko, shaking off excess as you go.

  • When oil is hot, carefully add 1 to 2 cutlets to pan. Do not crowd. Use a large spoon to baste tops of cutlets with oil from pan. Cook until golden brown, about 3 min per side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate and sprinkle each cutlet with up to ¼ tsp salt. Repeat with remaining cutlets and salt.

  • Add fennel, radicchio and olives to shallot dressing. Toss to coat. To serve, top each cutlet with slaw. Serve with potatoes and a lemon wedge.

Kitchen tips

  • Feta or goat cheese makes a kicky addition to the slaw.
  • Cutlets can be pounded ahead of time. Place them on a lined baking sheet, cover tightly with plastic wrap and store in the fridge until ready to bread.
  • Basting the cutlets in the hot oil helps the breading stay airy, crisp and evenly cooked.
  • Use a mandoline to thinly slice veggies for the slaw.
FILED UNDER:
DinnerPorkEasy Weeknight Dinners
Advertisement
Advertisement
Copy link
The cover of the Chatelaine Summer 2025 issue, featuring a pink drink with a paper straw.

Subscribe to Chatelaine!

In our Summer 2025 issue, we get real about what sex is like after 40. Plus, living together after divorce, our favourite beauty products of the year and 17 incredibly summery recipes, from ceviche to sour cherry cobbler.