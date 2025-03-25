Classic Nigerian Jollof Rice

Kitchen tips: If you like slim-grained rice, use Indian Golden Sella basmati, which is also parboiled. Start off with less liquid and adjust accordingly. When selecting tomato paste, choose a product that is made with just tomatoes and salt—some tomato pastes are super acidic and will change the balance of the dish.

Excerpted from Chop Chop by Ozoz Sokoh. Copyright © 2025 by Ozoz Sokoh. Photographs copyright© 2025 by James Ransom. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.